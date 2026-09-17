'Kim Bo-min♥' Kim Nam-gil Reveals His 190-Centimeter-Tall High School Senior Son: "I Don't Make Him Play Soccer; He Should Be Studying, but He Only Plays Games" (Where Is My Home)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Former soccer player and television personality Kim Nam-gil has drawn attention by revealing the surprising update of his high school senior son, who has grown so much, and sharing the humorous struggles of being a real-life father.

On the 17th episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Where Is My Home,' soccer legends Kim Nam-gil and Kim Young-kwang appeared and showcased their quick wit.

During the episode, Kim Nam-gil captured attention by revealing how much his first son, whom he had with his announcer wife Kim Bo-min, has grown. Kim Nam-gil said, "My son is a high school senior," adding, "He's about 190 centimeters tall," drawing admiration for the family's impressive genes.

He continued joking, "He's at the most important stage right now and should be studying, but he only plays games." When asked whether he was making his son play soccer like his father, a soccer player, he replied, "He only plays basketball as a hobby." He also said that he does not force his son to study. "I don't force him to study, but every now and then, I give him a stern talking-to," he said, prompting laughter in the studio with his candid account of their realistic father-son relationship.

Meanwhile, Kim Nam-gil and Kim Bo-min married in 2007 and have a son, Kim Seo-woo.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.