'I Washed a Student with a Disability's Underwear': Kim Gyu-won on His Good Deed During Social Service: 'I Had Grown Attached and Simply Looked After Him; It Wasn't Even a Heartwarming Story'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Kim Gyu-won humbly described his recently publicized "good deed during his social service" as "simply the right thing to do."

On the 17th, Mimiminu's YouTube channel uploaded a video titled '"I Kept Making Confession Attempts in School": The Story of a Comedian Who Took a Second Shot at the College Entrance Exam and Won the Best New Entertainer Award.' The video showed Mimiminu engaging in a lighthearted conversation about Kim Gyu-won's good deed, which had recently attracted significant attention online.

Mimiminu brought up the story, which made headlines last August, saying, "An unexpected good deed has come to light." At the time, it was belatedly revealed that Kim Gyu-won had taken exceptionally attentive care of a student with muscular dystrophy while serving as a social service worker at an elementary school, touching many people. He reportedly washed the underwear of a student with a disability after the child had a urinary accident and later went to the student's middle school graduation ceremony to offer his congratulations, creating a heartwarming impression.

Mimiminu jokingly asked, "You didn't make it go viral yourself, did you?" Kim Gyu-won replied, "There was some buzz," lightheartedly addressing suspicions that the story had been publicized for promotional purposes because it coincided with his winning the Best New Entertainer Award at the Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA).

Kim Gyu-won also maintained his characteristically humble attitude. "It feels embarrassing to call it a heartwarming story. When you form a bond with someone, you naturally look after them," he said. He continued, "I went to his elementary school graduation too, but because of COVID-19, I couldn't see him in person. I was sad because we'd grown very close. But his mother contacted me after seeing me on television," explaining how they were warmly reunited.

After reconnecting with the student's mother, he was able to attend the student's middle school graduation as well. "I had no idea it would become such a big issue," he said, expressing his bewilderment.

After hearing this, Mimiminu added warmly, "You simply did what anyone ought to do naturally, right?" Kim Gyu-won responded with his characteristic witty banter: "That sounds so self-important—saying I merely did what I was supposed to do." The remark turned the conversation into a sea of laughter. Mimiminu then praised him, saying, "Not everyone can do that. And because you've lived with that kind of mindset, good things have come your way too."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.