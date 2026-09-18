'Businessman Boyfriend ♥' Seo In-young Craves a Spot on a Dating Show Ahead of Her Remarriage: "I Could Even Kiss on the First Meeting"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Seo In-young is drawing attention with her candid and playful desire to appear on a dating show ahead of her upcoming wedding.

On the 17th, E Channel's official YouTube channel uploaded a video titled "First Meeting Teaser | Born-to-Be Trend Queen Seo In-young & the MZ Generation's Top Instructor Mimiminu's Thrilling First Meeting! [Seo In-young's Yuhengkkondae]." The video contains a teaser for the variety show 'Seo In-young's Yuhengkkondae,' which is set to premiere on the first of next month, already generating considerable interest.

Seo In-young met Mimiminu, who is co-hosting the new content series with her, for the first time that day. The two quickly hit it off while discussing trends among today's generation. When "dating among today's generation" was selected as the first topic, Mimiminu asked Seo In-young whether she usually watched dating shows.

Seo In-young replied, "I don't know any of those shows. Because they aren't about my love life." She added, "Dating is all pretty similar. But love is something that never gets resolved," emphasizing her candid views on romance. The production team and Mimiminu then brought up MBC's 'We Got Married,' which had once been hugely popular, and asked, "You were on it, weren't you?"

Seo In-young, who gained immense popularity as a virtual wife with singer Crown J on 'We Got Married,' confessed, "But that was fictional, wasn't it?" She added, "I thought you meant a show where divorced singles meet and talk about things like that," prompting laughter. When Mimiminu continued, "There's also 'Exchange.' What do you think it would be like if you appeared on a dating show like that?" Seo In-young joked bluntly, "I want to go on anything right now. With my wedding coming up. This is my last chance. Let me go on one."

Taken aback, Mimiminu quickly tried to stop her, saying, "No, you can't now. Haven't you already announced your marriage?" Seo In-young responded, "Right, that's why I'm doing this now, isn't it?" She then playfully expressed her regret, saying, "Because the marriage announcement came out too soon," which sparked laughter.

She went on to offer candid opinions about other popular dating shows. Regarding the hit program 'Single's Inferno,' Seo In-young said, "I watched that. They went to Paradise, hugged, and slept together. It looked fun." She added, "I watched 'Sso Hot,' too. They started by touching each other's bodies and kissing," drawing attention with her distinctive viewing impressions. When Mimiminu jokingly asked, "If you appeared on a dating show and liked one of the men, could you kiss him right away?" Seo In-young coolly replied, "Of course," turning the studio upside down.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young announced her divorce one year after marrying in 2023. She is now set to remarry in the second half of this year to her businessman boyfriend, who is six years older than her.

She also shared her love story with her future husband through her own channel. At the time, Seo In-young recalled, "I once suffered from severe depression, and there were many days when I coped by drinking. But I liked the way my boyfriend, whom I met through a blind date, smiled and greeted me without avoiding eye contact when we first met. It was also impressive that he confidently came to a gathering where my friends and family were present."

She continued, "I didn't think about marriage from the beginning. If anything, I held myself back because I was afraid I would get hurt again. But gradually, I became certain that I would be okay if I were with this person. I developed the resolve to get married." She added, "On the other hand, my husband said he thought from the moment he first saw me that we would get married. That's probably why we had our first kiss," sharing a sweet romantic story that sparked envy.

Kim So-hee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.