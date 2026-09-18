Oksun of Season 30 Faces Pre-Wedding Concerns Ahead of Marriage to ♥ Young-soo: "I Want to Enjoy Newlywed Life, but They Tell Me to Have a Baby Soon"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Oksun of Season 30 of "I'm Solo" has opened up about her concerns ahead of her marriage.

On the 17th, a video titled "You're Happy, Right?" was posted on the YouTube show "In Front of the Wedding Hall," featuring Oksun of Season 28, Oksun of Season 30, and Oksun of Season 32.

All three women had met their partners through "I'm Solo." Oksun of Season 28 remarried Young-ho of Season 28, while Season 30 Oksun is also preparing to marry Young-soo of Season 30.

Season 30 Oksun recently made headlines after receiving a lavish proposal from Young-soo that included an expensive watch. Oksun said, "I thought everyone probably realized what was happening, but I'm not very perceptive and tend to take what other people say at face value." She also explained why she failed to notice the proposal at all, saying, "Young-soo said something about the Kota Kinabalu Tourism Board asking us to promote the destination, so I thought we were filming a promotional video. I thought I was making a promotional video, but it turned out that he had deceived me with a lie."

Speaking about her wedding plans, Season 30 Oksun said, "We set a budget and agreed to allocate it carefully. The venue was the one thing we didn't want to skimp on. I absolutely wanted a bright hall, and Young-soo told me to choose whatever I wanted. It was difficult to find a bright venue, and it took a long time to find a place with a suitable location and meal cost."

Season 30 Oksun said she was worried about becoming pregnant after marriage. "I'm 35, so I'm considered to be of advanced maternal age. They say every year makes a difference," she said. She continued, "I want to enjoy being newlyweds, but some people tell me, 'You're better off having a baby soon,' while others say, 'No, you absolutely need time as newlyweds.' I don't know what suits me."

The matchmaking agency representative responded, "You're already at an age where enjoying newlywed life..." He added, "If you do want children, I think there may be things to worry about later. Rather than regretting it then, I think it would be better to make a choice you won't regret." However, MC Minam Jaehyung offered a different opinion, saying, "I want you to spend a year just traveling around."

The matchmaking agency representative countered, "You can travel while pregnant," but Oksun of Season 32 said, "That may not be possible. The morning sickness could be severe." Oksun of Season 28, who is pregnant with her second child, also said, "Things don't always work out as planned."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.