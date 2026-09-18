Sim Soo-bong Separated from Daughter for Life After Nanny's Betrayal: "She Disappeared After Taking the Money; You Have to Experience Every Hardship" ("Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant")

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Sim Soo-bong looked back on the music that blossomed from her turbulent life on "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant."

Singer Sim Soo-bong appeared on KBS2's "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant," which aired on the 17th.

Sim Soo-bong introduced her home, which had an antique atmosphere that reflected the passage of time. Her grandnephew, Son Tae-jin, said, "You are truly frugal, and once you start using something, you keep it for life. Every item bears the traces of time." Sim Soo-bong had also carefully kept every handwritten letter and gift sent by her fans.

Sim Soo-bong's husband, former MBC producer Kim Ho-kyung, was introduced to viewers for the first time. The couple married in 1995 and have enjoyed a happy married life together. Sim Soo-bong said, "I thought all men were womanizers, but there is no one like my husband. My later years are happy. I am truly grateful that you have always watched over me," adding, "He was an MBC radio producer. I worked there as a DJ. That is how I met him." She spoke happily about their relationship.

Former producer Kim Ho-kyung recalled their first meeting, saying, "While planning a new radio program, I had to find a DJ. I knew that a singer named Sim Soo-bong had been caught up in a major political incident and was struggling because her talent was being overlooked. So I decided to recruit her as the DJ, and this was the house I visited with the writer."

Son Tae-jin visited Sim Soo-bong after she became the first entertainer to reveal her home on a variety show. He showed his affection by presenting his great-aunt with a bouquet of flowers, and Sim Soo-bong took thoughtful care of him by preparing a healthy meal.

As both a family member and a revered senior in the popular music industry, Sim Soo-bong was someone Son Tae-jin could confide in about his musical concerns. Son Tae-jin said, "I want to make my mark on music like you, Great-Aunt, but I think writing lyrics is something I still cannot do well. All your lyrics feel like dramas. Even when I read them, I can picture the situation, which makes them feel even more painful." Sim Soo-bong acknowledged, "Writing lyrics takes the most time."

Sim Soo-bong's dramatic life story was then revealed. After losing her father at the age of three, suffering a conflict with her uncle and going through two divorces, her music grew even deeper. At one point, her former husband said he wanted to see their young daughter, so Sim Soo-bong sent the child with the help of a nanny. However, the nanny, who had promised to bring the girl back, disappeared after taking the money. Sim Soo-bong captured the pain of being separated from her daughter for life in her song "Aiya."

Sim Soo-bong said, "Popular music can offer comfort because people experience and empathize with the same pain." Son Tae-jin then asked, "What kind of experiences are necessary to write good lyrics?" Sim Soo-bong replied, "You have to go through every hardship. We went through so many hardships, too, and that is what we learned along the way." Son Tae-jin said he would try, but Sim Soo-bong laughed and said, "It is not something you can achieve through effort alone."

Sim Soo-bong said she still loved Pyongyang naengmyeon, which her mother, a displaced person who fled during the January 4 Retreat, often made for her. She prepared the dish for Son Tae-jin. As she watched him enjoy the noodles, Sim Soo-bong sighed at the thought of her mother. She said, "I am sad because my mother passed away several years ago. She ate naengmyeon all her life," adding, "I wish reunification would come soon. When it happens, let's go together." She remembered her mother, who died longing for her hometown throughout her life.

Sim Soo-bong revealed, "There were times when my mother cried while thinking about North Korea. Each time, I told her, 'Please live long enough for us to return to your hometown,' but in the end, she passed away," evoking sadness.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.