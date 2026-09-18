"I'm the Same Age as My Mom"... Han Hye-jin Shocked by 2010-Born Model's Remark

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Model and television personality Han Hye-jin was shocked to learn that she is the same age as the mother of a 17-year-old junior model.

On the 17th, the YouTube channel "Han Hye Jin" released a video titled "The Reality of Models as Seen by Han Hye-jin."

In the video, Han Hye-jin visited a fashion show while following Han Ji-young, a model in her seventh year since debut, through her day.

While Han Ji-young was having her makeup done, Han Hye-jin looked around backstage and chatted with junior models preparing for the show.

At one point, Han Hye-jin admired one model's clear skin and asked, "You have really clear skin. How old are you?" The model was Ha Yoonji, who was born in 2010 and was 17 years old this year.

After revealing her age, Ha Yoonji told Han Hye-jin, "I'm the same age as my mother." Han Hye-jin was momentarily speechless at the unexpected response, then appeared so shocked that she threw down the camera she was holding.

The scene erupted in laughter at Han Hye-jin's realistic reaction as she felt the passage of time.

Han Hye-jin was born in 1983 and is 43 years old this year. She made her debut through the 1999 Seoul International Fashion Collection and has been active as a top model for 27 years. She has now become a veteran sharing fashion show stages with junior models who were not even born when she began her career.

That day, Han Hye-jin showed more than just her playful side; she also demonstrated the qualities of a senior model. She listened to the concerns and stories of the juniors she met at the venue and offered heartfelt advice based on her years of experience in the industry.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.