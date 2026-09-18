Ko Ji-yong Belatedly Pays 3.26 Million Won in Child Support, but Deposit Was Made Under His Mother's Name

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Amid a legal dispute between former Sechs Kies member Ko Ji-yong and his ex-wife, family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur, over child support and visitation with their son Seung-jae, records show that Ko recently made two child-support payments.

According to Star News on the 18th, Ko Ji-yong paid Yang-Im Hur 1.63 million won each on August 19 and September 10, for a total of 3.26 million won, as child support.

The money was transferred through a bank account, and the depositor was identified as Ko Ji-yong's mother, Ms. Yoon. However, it has not been confirmed whether the use of his mother's account was related to Yang-Im Hur's application for a provisional attachment of Ko's assets.

Yang-Im Hur was previously reported to have applied for a provisional attachment of Ko Ji-yong's assets, citing unpaid child support. Some claimed that the unpaid support amounted to approximately 40 million won, but Ko's side countered, "The amount is less than what has been reported."

Ko Ji-yong's side explained that he had been unable to pay child support on time because he faced financial difficulties after the divorce due to deteriorating health and business failures.

Ko Ji-yong said he had received hospital treatment several times for cirrhosis, liver fibrosis and shock, incurring substantial medical expenses in the process.

Ko Ji-yong reportedly sent Yang-Im Hur's side two certified legal notices requesting to pay the overdue child support in installments. He also requested visitation with his son Seung-jae.

Ko Ji-yong's side maintains that he has recently resumed making regular child-support payments.

The two sides are also at odds over visitation with Seung-jae. Ko Ji-yong claims that he has not seen his son for approximately four months since Children's Day this year, and that he has seen Seung-jae only about six times since their divorce by mutual agreement in April 2024.

On the 5th, Yang-Im Hur petitioned the court for a ruling on visitation against Ko Ji-yong. On social media on the 17th, she stated, "There was no separate arrangement for regular visitation at the time of the divorce," adding, "Ko Ji-yong recently claimed that I was unfairly restricting his visitation rights with Seung-jae, so I was the first to petition the court for a ruling on visitation."

She added, "I plan to proceed with visitation faithfully in accordance with the court's decision." Yang-Im Hur's side reportedly requested that visitation take place once a month on specific dates and at a specific location.

On the 16th, Ko Ji-yong also filed an application for an injunction with the Seoul Family Court, seeking to prohibit interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of the child by Yang-Im Hur.

Ko Ji-yong explained his reasons for taking legal action, saying, "The last time I saw my son was on Children's Day this year," and, "The biggest problem is that I cannot see my son."

He also said that he had expressed his intention to pay the overdue child support in installments, but claimed that Yang-Im Hur's side refused to discuss the matter and proceeded with legal action.

Yang-Im Hur, by contrast, maintains that she is not trying to block visitation, but wants the specific method and schedule to be determined by the court.

Accordingly, the two sides' claims regarding child-support payments, the amount in arrears and the arrangements for Seung-jae's visitation are expected to be examined in detail during the court proceedings.

Ko Ji-yong and Yang-Im Hur married in 2013 and had their son Seung-jae the following year. The family became popular after appearing on KBS 2TV's The Return of Superman, but the couple divorced by mutual agreement in April 2024.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.