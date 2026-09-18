Lee Chung-ah's Back Worsens After Consecutive Traffic Accidents... She Ultimately Leaves 'The Obedient Killer'

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Lee Chung-ah is leaving the new drama 'The Obedient Killer' after a traffic accident worsened her back condition.

According to a MyDaily report on the 18th, Lee Chung-ah was involved in a traffic accident last month while traveling to film the drama. The accident reportedly further aggravated her pre-existing back condition.

Lee Chung-ah returned to the set of 'The Obedient Killer' while continuing to receive treatment after the accident. Determined to remain in the production, she tried to continue filming despite the pain. However, medical staff recently advised her to minimize movement for more than a month.

The drama includes action scenes, making it difficult for her to continue filming while injured.

The production team postponed Lee Chung-ah's scenes and waited for her recovery. However, after determining that she would not be able to return to regular filming in the short term, the team reportedly discussed her departure from the drama.

The production team is currently searching for an actress to take over the role of Lee Hwa-ra, which Lee Chung-ah had been set to play.

Lee Chung-ah was also involved in a traffic accident last year and injured her hip. Filming for the drama 'Honour: Their Courtroom' began immediately afterward, leaving her unable to receive sufficient treatment. She reportedly missed the appropriate window for treatment and completed filming while enduring severe pain in her back and neck.

With the injuries from last year's accident not yet fully healed, another traffic accident ultimately led to her departure from the production.

'The Obedient Killer' tells the story of a sheltered, delicate woman whose only plan in life was to become a devoted wife and mother. To survive outside her greenhouse-like world, she takes an unexpected job.

Lee Chung-ah was set to play Lee Hwa-ra, who is known by the codename 'Miss Lee.'

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.