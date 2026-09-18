Han Hye-jin Gifts a New York Ticket to Junior Model with 'Zero Income' After Hearing About Her Financial Struggles

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Model and television personality Han Hye-jin gifted a flight ticket to New York to a junior model who refuses to give up on her dream despite financial hardship.

On the 17th, a video titled "The Reality of Models as Seen by Han Hye Jin" was posted on the YouTube channel "Han Hye Jin."

That day, Han Hye-jin accompanied JiYeong Han, a model in her seventh year since debut whose career was more than 20 years shorter than Han's, throughout her day.

Han Hye-jin asked, "All the models going to New York Fashion Week (NYFW) are heading overseas now, so why are you still here?"

JiYeong Han revealed that she currently earns almost no income from modeling after returning from NYFW in January.

JiYeong Han confessed, "It's difficult to make a living without a part-time job," adding, "I even used the deposit for my rented room to pay for my trip to New York."

After hearing this, Han Hye-jin expressed sympathy, saying, "You should be able to earn enough living expenses from modeling, but realistically, it's not easy."

As she watched the models prepare for the fashion show, Han Hye-jin also pointed out the harsh reality they must endure before stepping onto the runway.

She explained, "They go through two auditions and two fittings, then rehearse two or three times. After getting their hair and makeup done and even having a meal, they do the show for just 20 minutes."

After finishing the fashion show, JiYeong Han immediately headed to her part-time job without even having time to rest. Watching her junior juggle both her dream and her livelihood, Han Hye-jin wrote her a letter herself.

In the letter, Han Hye-jin encouraged JiYeong Han, writing, "I think that's what dreams are like. You're happier when you're dreaming than when you achieve them. Since you're dreaming right now, I hope you are happier than ever."

In particular, Han Hye-jin pre-booked a flight ticket to New York for next year under JiYeong Han's name and had the production team deliver it. The departure date printed on the ticket was the same date Han Hye-jin had left for New York 20 years earlier, making the gift even more meaningful.

JiYeong Han eventually burst into tears after receiving the unexpected gift. She said, "I'll do really well next year and come back," adding, "When I couldn't go to New York this time, I told you, 'I'm not that disappointed. I don't regret it.' But in reality, it took me a long time to make that decision."

Since making her debut in 1999, Han Hye-jin has worked on stages in Korea and abroad, establishing herself as a model who represents Korea. Her empathy for the reality faced by the junior following the path she once took, along with her gift of an opportunity to try New York again, moved viewers.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.