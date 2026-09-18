Hong Jin-kyung Sent Her Daughter to the U.S. for School, Only to Hear, "I Want to Run a Water Park in Gapyeong"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Hong Jin-kyung revealed her daughter Rael's unexpected business plans while the girl is studying in the United States.

On the 17th, the YouTube channel 'Study King Jin Jin Jae Hong Jin Kyung' uploaded a video titled 'The Shocking 24 Hours of the Hannam-dong Restaurant Owner Rumored to Be the Busiest Person Among Hong Jin-kyung's Acquaintances.'

While speaking with the production team about AI advertising and business, Hong Jin-kyung shared an update on Rael.

When a producer asked, "Doesn't Rael also have a business?" Hong Jin-kyung let out a deep sigh. She then revealed her daughter's unusual business plan, saying, "She says she wants to live in Gapyeong County while running a water park."

Rael, who is studying in the United States, has expressed her intention to operate a water-leisure business in Gapyeong County after completing her studies. She reportedly went beyond merely imagining the idea and had already chosen a name for the business.

Hong Jin-kyung said, "I even came up with a name for the business. She says it's called 'Raelland.'" She then thought of actor Im Chae-moo, who has operated the amusement park Doori Land for many years, adding, "I suddenly thought so much of Mr. Im Chae-moo," which made everyone laugh.

Hong Jin-kyung also opened up about her honest feelings regarding her daughter's unconventional life. She said, "Rael doesn't have to repay me or anything. I just wish she would live a little more normally," adding, "Her stories are truly outlandish."

She continued, "Something happened recently that really shocked me because of Rael," and revealed, "I even deleted all the apps that showed me my location." However, Hong Jin-kyung did not disclose what had happened specifically.

Hong Jin-kyung also mentioned Rael's dating life. When she said, "I heard it's her boyfriend's birthday today," the production team jokingly responded, "Does she have another boyfriend now? I don't even believe it anymore," adding, "It changes so often. Is he really her boyfriend? Isn't she having an imaginary relationship all by herself?"

Meanwhile, Hong Jin-kyung married a businessman five years her senior in 2003 and had her daughter Rael in 2010. She divorced last year. Rael is currently known to be studying in the United States.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.