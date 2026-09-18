"I'll go if I'm invited onstage"... Ha Ju-yeon's candid remark: Could Jewelry's first through fourth lineups reunite?

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Could we see Jewelry's entire group perform together?

On the 16th, Ha Ju-yeon uploaded a vlog to her YouTube channel titled "The Day I Went to See My Senior Artists, g.o.d—What Happened? | Festival | g.o.d | EPIK HIGH | Zion.T | Paul Kim | Sustainable Wave Festival | Incheon."

In the video, Ha Ju-yeon visited the venue to watch the Sustainable Wave Festival in Incheon. Dressed to match g.o.d's signature sky-blue color, she showed off her leather shoes and remarked, "I wore leather shoes so much during 'One More Time' that I don't really like leather anymore."

While watching the performances, she also said, "When I watch other artists perform, I get this stirring desire to go onstage too. Even that day, people who came to say hello asked me, 'You're going to perform, right?' So I said, 'I should go onstage. I'll go if I'm invited.'"

Jewelry's first lineup.

Jewelry's second lineup.

Jewelry debuted in 2001 with Jung Yoo-jin, Jeon Eunmi, Lee Ji-hyun and Park Jung-ah. However, after Jung Yoo-jin and Jeon Eunmi left the group in 2002, Jo Mina and Seo In-young joined the lineup. The group went on to release "Again," "I Really Like You" and "Superstar," enjoying a successful run before facing a crisis when Lee Ji-hyun and Jo Mina departed in 2006.

Jewelry's third lineup.

In 2008, Jewelry brought in Eun-Jeong Kim and Ha Ju-yeon, scoring a mega-hit with "One More Time." After Park Jung-ah and Seo In-young also left in 2010, Jewelry recruited Park Semi and Yewon and entered its fourth lineup. The group disbanded in 2015 after posting disappointing results.

Jewelry later became embroiled in feud rumors after Jo Mina did not attend Seo In-young's wedding and made remarks including, "I wasn't even invited," "The members appeared on television without me" and "I was bullied during my Jewelry days."

Jewelry's fourth lineup.

Recently, however, the members ended their long-running feud and reconciled through Seo In-young's content. They have gone on to stage a series of full-group reunion performances, earning enthusiastic applause. In June, Seo In-young, Park Jung-ah, Lee Ji-hyun, Jo Mina and Ha Ju-yeon performed together through Seo In-young's YouTube content. More recently, Seo In-young, Park Jung-ah, Lee Ji-hyun and Jo Mina performed together on KBS2's "Immortal Songs."

With Ha Ju-yeon expressing her desire to return to the stage, attention is now focused on whether Jewelry's former members will all come together for a performance.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.