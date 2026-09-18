BTS Tickets Scalped for 3 Million Won... President Lee Jae Myung: "We Will Track Them Down to the End and Recover Illicit Profits"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] South Korea's ticket-scalping culture is about to change.

On the 17th, President Lee Jae Myung shared on his personal social media account an article headlined, "BTS concert tickets rise from 110,000 won to 3 million won; scalper sells 2.4 billion won worth of tickets and even buys a house."

President Lee stated, "Ticket scalping deprives people of a fair opportunity to attend performances. We will track them down to the end and make sure to recover even the profits they obtained unfairly."

He added, "The amended Public Performance Act took effect on Aug. 28 and is already showing results. A ticket scalper who made more than 1 billion won by reselling tickets for idol performances, concerts by overseas singers in Korea and sporting events at prices up to 30 times higher than face value has been arrested. We will make it clear that those who make unfair profits from ticket scalping will inevitably pay an even greater price. I thank the police officials who worked so hard."

The government implemented the amended Public Performance Act on Aug. 28. The law significantly expands the scope of enforcement and penalties aimed at eliminating ticket scalping by regulating a broad range of conduct—including ticket scalping without using macros, hijacking another person's account, circumventing ticket-purchase limits, misusing presale privileges and transferring accounts—as fraudulent purchases or sales. Those caught engaging in such acts can face surcharges of up to 50 times the amount involved.

Accordingly, Cybercrime Investigation Unit 2 of the Gyeonggi Northern Provincial Police Agency recently detained and referred to prosecutors a man in his 30s, identified as A, on suspicion of bulk-buying tickets using a macro program and then reselling them, among other charges including obstruction of business.

From September 2018 through April this year, A obtained a total of 8,967 tickets and resold about 2.4 billion won worth of them, earning a net profit of approximately 1.6 billion won. In particular, he made exorbitant profits by selling BTS concert tickets originally priced at around 110,000 won for 3 million won. Police froze assets, including commercial property and bonds, worth 1.26 billion won and secured them for confiscation before indictment.

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.