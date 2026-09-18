"My Heart Got Ahead of Me"... Song Ji-hyo Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her 'Temporary Hiatus' One Year After Launching Her YouTube Channel

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Song Ji-hyo is temporarily suspending operations of her personal YouTube channel, JIHYO SSONG, and will take time to regroup.

On the 17th, a video titled "To. Everyone Who Has Loved JIHYO SSONG All This Time" was posted on the YouTube channel JIHYO SSONG.

While having a meal with the production team that day, Song Ji-hyo cautiously shared her plans for the channel's future.

She said, "It feels like today might be the last," then immediately corrected herself: "It is not the end."

Rather than ending the channel altogether, she meant that she would take a short break to review its content and operating direction.

Song Ji-hyo asked fans to "wait until I return looking a little more solid and grounded," explaining, "I'm taking a short break so I can make it stronger and more complete."

When the production team expressed its disappointment, Song Ji-hyo instead comforted those around her, saying, "It isn't the end, so let's not cry."

She then joked, "Is there such a thing as an end on YouTube? Aren't we supposed to keep doing it until we go to heaven?" lightening the somber mood.

Song Ji-hyo also shared her candid feelings after running the channel for nearly a year.

Admitting that she had some regrets, she confessed, "I learned that not everything can be accomplished through enthusiasm alone."

She also expressed her determination to return as a channel that makes promises it can actually keep, rather than plans that remain only words. After sufficient preparation and consideration, she plans to reconnect with subscribers through more polished content.

Song Ji-hyo left open the possibility of sharing any good news or updates with fans through the channel during her break. However, as she continued her farewell, she appeared unable to speak for a moment, seemingly overcome with emotion and moving viewers.

She said, "This isn't a time to take a complete break; it's a time to regroup," and offered a final farewell: "I'll make sure I can come back. Until then, I hope only good things come your way."

Meanwhile, Song Ji-hyo launched her personal YouTube channel, JIHYO SSONG, in October last year and has stayed connected with fans by sharing her daily life and a variety of content.

Her unvarnished daily life also made headlines several times. Earlier, Song Ji-hyo's hair, makeup and styling team appeared in a video and mentioned her trademark claw clip, revealing, "We wish she would please get dressed up when she goes out."

However, Song Ji-hyo appeared in later camping content wearing her claw clip as usual, eliciting laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.