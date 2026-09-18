Sim Soo-bong Recalls Witnessing the Assassination of Late President Park Chung Hee: "I Couldn't Pick Up a Guitar Due to the Trauma" (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun, Park A-ram] Singer Sim Soo-bong opened up about why she was unable to pick up a guitar for years after the 1979 October 26 Incident, recalling the deep wound she suffered at the time.

The September 17 episode of KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' which aired as a Chuseok special, featured Sim Soo-bong's daily life and musical career. Singer Son Tae-jin, Sim's grandnephew, also appeared on the show, making the occasion especially meaningful.

After giving viewers a look inside the home where she has lived for 30 years, Sim Soo-bong played the piano herself and shared her music. The cast members also showed interest in her life alongside music over the decades.

While discussing her music, Sim Soo-bong specifically mentioned the October 26 Incident. She said, "I couldn't pick up a guitar at all after the October 26 Incident, and only recently picked one up again." She was explaining firsthand why she had stayed away from the guitar for so long after the incident.

Sim Soo-bong was present when the incident occurred on October 26, 1979, at the Korean Central Intelligence Agency's safe house in Gungjeong-dong, Seoul. The banquet was attended by key figures including President Park Chung Hee, Presidential Security Chief Cha Ji-cheol and Korean Central Intelligence Agency Director Kim Jae-gyu. Singer Sim Soo-bong and model Shin Jae-soon were also reportedly there.

Kim Jae-gyu, then director of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, opened fire, killing President Park Chung Hee and Presidential Security Chief Cha Ji-cheol. The incident was later recorded as one of the major turning points in modern Korean history. After experiencing the scene firsthand, Sim Soo-bong faced significant political and social repercussions, as well as major restrictions on her subsequent activities.

Decades later, after picking up a guitar again, Sim Soo-bong said of her music, "It seems that I channel my sorrow into music." Her words were understood to mean that she had endured by expressing the pain she had carried for so long through music.

Broadcaster Lee Yeon-bok, who heard this, shared his thoughts on Sim Soo-bong's life and music, telling her, "It feels as though you have reached a certain level of wisdom in life."

The broadcast also introduced Kim Ho-kyung, Sim Soo-bong's husband and a former MBC radio producer who had stood by her for many years. The two first met through radio.

Kim Ho-kyung recognized Sim Soo-bong's musical talent while she was struggling to work after the October 26 Incident, and even visited her home. He later selected her as the DJ of the radio program 'Sim Soo-bong's Trot Song Album,' reportedly giving her an opportunity to resume her career.

Sim Soo-bong also spoke candidly about her relationship with her husband. She said she was the first to develop feelings for him and that she now lives a happy life thanks to his staying by her side during difficult times.

Kim Ho-kyung, the former producer, also calmly looked back on their time together, saying that they came to understand each other after both had experienced personal pain and difficult family circumstances.

During the broadcast, Sim Soo-bong also discussed music and life with Son Tae-jin. When Son Tae-jin shared his concerns, Sim Soo-bong offered heartfelt advice as both a senior artist and a family member, telling him, "You need to go through hardships."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.