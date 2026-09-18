Cosmic Girls (WJSN)'s Seol-ah Deletes Typo-Ridden Handwritten Letter, Apologizes Over 'AI Use' Controversy

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Seol-ah apologized after suspicions arose that AI had been used in a handwritten letter she posted while leaving Starship Entertainment, her agency of 15 years.

On the 18th, Seol-ah wrote on social media, "I thought it was short-sighted of me to post my handwritten letter in a more readable format because my handwriting was uneven, making it difficult to read and less effective in conveying my message." She continued, "I will be more careful with everything going forward. I'm sorry," and bowed her head in apology.

The previous day, Seol-ah had posted the handwritten letter on social media, saying, "After 15 years with Starship Entertainment, I am leaving the agency and beginning a new chapter."

However, the letter contained several typos, including writing the word for "unfamiliar" as "natseolgo" instead of "nasseolgo," and "learning" as "baeyum" instead of "baeum." This led to online speculation that the contents of the handwritten letter had been edited using AI. Some internet users criticized her for posting the typo-filled letter without proofreading it.

Seol-ah explained that the problem arose not with the handwritten letter itself, but while she was posting it in a separate format so that fans could read it more easily. She later deleted the post and uploaded the handwritten letter again.

Meanwhile, as she departed from the agency where she had spent 15 years, Seol-ah reflected on the past, saying, "Those 15 years brought me so many opportunities to learn. There were joyful and deeply moving days, as well as days when I was upset because things did not go as I had hoped. But by going through all of those moments, I was able to learn and grow. I believe all of those experiences shaped who I am today."

She added, "Above all, I sincerely thank everyone at Starship Entertainment who spent so many years by my side, working through challenges with me and helping create countless memories. I will treasure the time we shared and the feelings we had for one another for a long time to come."

Seol-ah debuted as a member of WJSN in 2016 and earned love from fans through hit songs including "Secret," "To Reach You" and "As You Wish." She later pursued a career as a solo singer as well.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.