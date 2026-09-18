'Heart Signal 4' Kim Ji-yeong Says Her Pelvis Became Misaligned After Childbirth: "I'm Still 58 kg Even After Losing 13 kg"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Yu-na] Kim Ji-yeong, an influencer known for appearing on 'Heart Signal 4,' has shared an update on her postpartum weight-loss efforts.

On the 17th, Kim Ji-yeong shared an update from her workout, saying, "I'm working out again today. Once I successfully finish my diet, I'll share everything."

She added, "I wanted to share an update on my diet after seeing all the DMs pouring in," and personally revealed her current weight and weight-loss progress.

Kim Ji-yeong said, "I'm still 58 kg, everyone. I've lost 13 kg, but I still have 9 kg to go. It's a tearful situation," revealing that she has lost 13 kg so far.

She continued, "It may look okay because it's dark, but I still have a long way to go when it comes to excess fat, belly fat and sagging skin," candidly discussing her postpartum condition.

She explained, "The reason my body contours haven't deteriorated too much relative to my weight is the exercise I've been doing consistently for a long time, as well as the exercise I'm doing now. My muscle mass is also 23 kg, which isn't a small amount."

Kim Ji-yeong emphasized the importance of exercise, saying, "The conclusion is that exercise is essential. There is absolutely nothing bad about doing it."

She also directly mentioned changes to her body shape after childbirth, saying, "If you look closely, my pelvis became misaligned after childbirth, so the contours on both sides of my pelvis are different."

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-yeong held a wedding ceremony last February with Yoon Soo-young, the founder of Trevari, the country's largest paid book-club community. She subsequently gave birth to her first daughter in good health last July.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.