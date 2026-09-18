"Three Days in One Pair of Underwear"... Kian84 Reveals Shocking Hygiene Habits in Front of Kazuha, Leaving Her Stunned

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] TV personality and webtoon artist Kian84 confessed that he wears the same pair of underwear for up to three days, shocking Kazuha of the group LE SSERAFIM.

On the 17th, the YouTube channel Life84 released a video titled "Kazuha Came to My House."

The video showed Kian84 and Kazuha, who appeared together on the Netflix variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2, reminiscing about the time they spent filming the program.

During the conversation, Kazuha was asked whether anything about Kian84 had surprised her while filming Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2. Without hesitation, she replied, "He didn't shower," drawing laughter.

Kian84, however, was not fazed. He shot back, "You're the ones who shower too often."

Kazuha cautiously raised the possibility that Kian84 had continued wearing the same underwear during filming.

She began, "It was the same pair of underwear. Do you have several pairs in the same color, or..." before trailing off.

Kian84 calmly confessed, "I wear underwear for about three days," adding, "If it's still fresh, I wear it for a long time."

Taken aback by the unexpected answer, Kazuha asked, "What determines whether it's fresh?"

Kian84 explained his personal standard for changing underwear, saying, "If I keep it clean and take good care of it, I wear it for about two or three days." However, he did not specify what condition led him to consider it "fresh."

Kazuha could not hide her embarrassment after hearing Kian84's candid views on hygiene, while the pair's contrasting lifestyles amused viewers.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.