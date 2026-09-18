Jun Hyun-moo: "A woman I was seeing put her foot on mine... I've been subjected to flirting beyond my wildest imagination"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] TV personality Jun Hyun-moo is set to reveal that he once experienced an unexpected "foot-on-foot" flirting move from a woman.

The 12th episode of MBN and Channel S's *Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4*, airing at 9:10 p.m. on the 18th, will feature Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) visiting famous restaurants in Jeonju with the "son and daughter of Jeonju," Kwak Bum and Kim Ji-yu, as part of "Kwak Bum's Plan."

Kwak Bum exclaims, "I really struggled over choosing the restaurant. This time, it's galbi, which is found only in Jeonju!" While they are on their way to the restaurant he recommended, Jun Hyun-moo asks, "Is Bum the father of two daughters?"

Kwak Bum replies, "I'm the father of two daughters, aged 13 and 12."

Jun Hyun-moo then asks curiously, "I hear your wife and daughters are very beautiful?" Kwak Bum confirms that "my older daughter was once scouted on the streets of Hongdae" and shows them a photo of her.

After seeing the photo, Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube marvel, "Wow, she has a picture-perfect face!"

In a warm atmosphere, the four arrive at the original restaurant for Jeonju mulgalbi. However, they are shocked to see a notice reading, "Ingredients sold out."

After a rare "wasted trip," Kwak Bum comes up with a quick solution and heads to a branch location. Fortunately, they manage to get their hands on mulgalbi there. While waiting for the broth to boil, they hold a portrait-drawing contest featuring Kim Ji-yu.

When Kwak Bum mentions that he is an art-school graduate, Kwaktube proposes a contest between "art-school oppa" Kwak Bum and "Mooskia" Jun Hyun-moo.

The two seriously pick up their pens. When Kim Ji-yu sees the completed portraits a while later, she suddenly turns cold and says, "I'm starting to feel bad," sending everyone into fits of laughter.

Curiosity is mounting over what the two portraits of Kim Ji-yu will look like. Meanwhile, as Kwak Bum checks the bubbling mulgalbi broth, he emphasizes, "The timing for reducing the broth is crucial." He then keeps picking out meat and eating it by himself, drawing complaints. Even so, he insists, "I'm only tasting it to check how much the broth has reduced," and launches into a mukbang that looks like a full meal.

Eventually, Jun Hyun-moo snaps, saying, "I can't take it anymore because I'm getting angry." At that precise moment, Kwak Bum shouts, "You can eat it now!"

At last, after tasting the mulgalbi, the group repeatedly exclaims, "It's so delicious!" In the middle of their enthusiastic mukbang, Jun Hyun-moo asks, "Have you ever tried a flirting move that worked on someone of the opposite sex?"

Kim Ji-yu brings up the so-called "knee flirting" and demonstrates it herself. Jun Hyun-moo responds, "Actually, I've been subjected to this kind of flirting too," then adds, "(The woman) put her foot on mine..." His account of this utterly unexpected flirting move sends the set into an uproar.

As curiosity grows about what exactly happened when a woman put her foot on Jun Hyun-moo's, Kwak Bum adds to the fun toward the end of the Jeonju food trip with a lesson on dialect expressions unique to Jeonju and a two-line acrostic poem using "Jeonju." The lighthearted food trip featuring Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube, as well as Kwak Bum and Kim Ji-yu, will air in the 12th episode of MBN and Channel S's *Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4* at 9:10 p.m. on the 18th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.