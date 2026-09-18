"Mom, Get a Grip"... Hyun Bin's Wife Son Ye-jin Breaks a Sweat Over Her 4-Year-Old Son Woojin's Vocabulary

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Son Ye-jin recalled being surprised by the vocabulary of her 4-year-old son, Woojin.

On the 17th, a video titled "The Visual Chemistry Is Incredible: Three Friends' Dangerous Love Bet" was posted on the YouTube channel Netflix Korea.

That day, Son Ye-jin shared her experience of raising her 4-year-old son, saying, "I've been raising a baby lately. I'm taking a break from work. Raising a child is harder than working."

She said, "He speaks so well. These days, he tells me, 'Mom, get a grip,'" adding, "When I'm so tired that I say, 'Mommy's going to lie down for a bit,' he says, 'Mom, get a grip.'" She shared the cute story about her son.

She continued, "I asked him, 'Where did you learn that?'" and added, "No matter where children hear things, it's truly fascinating to watch their vocabulary grow little by little. I think it's so cute." She expressed her affection for her son, who is growing more each day.

Son Ye-jin also named a recent family trip as her greatest source of happiness. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin recently took a family vacation with their 4-year-old son to Okinawa, Japan, among other places. Reports of sightings shared on online communities also attracted attention.

Regarding the trip, Son Ye-jin said, "I went to Okinawa and the United States," adding, "I went away to relax after finishing a project. But when you travel with a child, it's not a relaxing trip," she said with a laugh. She continued, "The schedule was extremely packed and centered around the child. It's tiring, but traveling with family is truly so happy," she said, laughing.

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin married actor Hyun Bin in 2022, and they welcomed a son in November of the same year.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.