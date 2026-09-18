Seo Yu-ri Finally Reveals Her 'Seven-Years-Younger Legal Professional Boyfriend'? Sweet Close-Up Two-Shot

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Voice actress and entertainer Seo Yu-ri has shared a sweet photo of herself with a man.

On the 17th, Seo Yu-ri posted a photo on her personal account.

The photo shows Seo Yu-ri standing beside a man as they take a mirror selfie.

In particular, Seo Yu-ri stood close to the man with their shoulders touching, drawing attention. However, his face was covered by an emoji, leaving his identity undisclosed.

Seo Yu-ri previously revealed that she was dating someone working in the legal field, prompting interest in whether the man in the photo is her partner. However, she did not directly disclose the nature of their relationship through the photo.

Meanwhile, Seo Yu-ri married producer Choi Byung-gil in 2019, but they divorced in 2024. She later revealed in June last year that she was in a relationship with someone working in the legal field who was seven years younger than her.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.