'Kiss Master' Lee Seo-jin Was Flustered, Too... The Truth Behind His 'Kissing-Scene Debate' with Ji Chang-wook

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Ji Chang-wook will open up for the first time on a broadcast about his concerns over an acting career he has pursued without a break for nearly 20 years.

On the SBS Friday variety show "Whatever You Want - My Genie Secretary," which airs on the 18th, Ji Chang-wook will return for his second appearance, becoming the first guest to do so on "My Genie Secretary."

The episode will feature Ji Chang-wook's candid thoughts on his nearly 20-year acting career, as well as his much-discussed kissing-scene techniques.

Interest in "My Genie Secretary" has also continued on Netflix. According to the weekly chart for the second week of September, covering September 7 to 13, released by Netflix's official ranking site Tudum, the show ranked fourth and remained in the Top 10 for three consecutive weeks, continuing its steady run of success.

Returning to "My Genie Secretary" for a second time, Ji Chang-wook offers an even more candid account. For the first time on a broadcast, he opens up about his deep concerns regarding his nearly 20-year acting career.

Known as a "prolific actor" for working nonstop, he reportedly shocked everyone with the startling confession, "I only get ten days off a year."

He is expected to speak candidly about why he continues to take on one project after another, as well as the struggles he has experienced as an actor—topics he has not easily discussed until now.

The episode will also reveal the kissing-scene techniques of Ji Chang-wook, who earned the nickname "pro-kisser" thanks to his unparalleled buzz and a video that recorded 50 million views.

Ji Chang-wook will personally share his tips for making his kissing scenes look even more beautiful. After hearing them, self-proclaimed "kiss master" Lee Seo-jin will also present his own philosophy on kissing scenes.

The two unexpectedly engage in a heated "kissing-scene debate," continuing a tense exchange. Viewers are left wondering what special technique completes a "Ji Chang-wook-style kissing scene."

Ji Chang-wook even took part in a singing contest with Kim Kwang-kyu. He passionately sang Kim Kwang-seok's "Though I Loved You," showcasing impressive vocal skills, and Lee Seo-jin, who watched the performance, could not hide his admiration.

Kim Kwang-kyu, a self-styled "two-album singer," then threw down the gauntlet, leading to an impromptu singing contest between the two, with their pride on the line.

Ji Chang-wook's polished live performance, along with his candid stories about his life as an actor, can be seen on SBS's "My Genie Secretary," airing tonight (the 18th) at 11:10 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.