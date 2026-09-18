"The electric-suit extreme diet nearly killed me"... Jang Yoon-jeong's frightening post-childbirth weight-loss ordeal

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong recalled urgently trying to lose weight after giving birth to her first son, Yeon-woo, and confessed, "I thought I was going to die."

On the 17th, a video titled "Time with Kkoltongz That's Harder Than Working Out" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Janggongjang Jang Yoon-jeong."

In the video, Jang Yoon-jeong said, "Since the beginning of this year, as I've been paying more attention to my health, my instructors have often told me, 'You need to start exercising now' and 'You need to build more muscle.'"

She candidly admitted, "I really hate working out," adding, "I'm the kind of person who is so lazy that I find it difficult to exercise unless I really make an effort."

Even so, she explained, "When I have a performance coming up or an important event ahead, I do some strength training for the areas that need it."

Jang Yoon-jeong also recalled how she once rushed to lose weight after giving birth.

She recalled, "After having my first son, Yeon-woo, I was looking into different ways to quickly lose the weight I had rapidly gained and learned about an electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) workout center. There was a center where you put on a suit soaked in water, connect it to electricity, and work out while the suit stimulated your muscles." EMS stands for electrical muscle stimulation, a workout method that uses electrical stimulation to contract the muscles.

Jang Yoon-jeong continued, "It was so hard that I thought I was going to die. I had only exercised for a short time, but my abdomen started to ache," recalling the high-intensity workout.

Jang Yoon-jeong also shared her own approach to body management. "I mainly check my body in the mirror. Since I'm a singer, I need a certain amount of core strength to make singing easier," she said. "A defined waistline is important, but I also feel that I need to maintain visible vertical abdominal lines," explaining that she works on her abdominal and waist muscles to sing onstage.

Jang Yoon-jeong then worked out herself. She went to Nadeul Park for the exercise and joined people following an instructor's movements to the music.

At first, she actively took part in the workout and exclaimed, "This is exciting," but after 30 minutes, she made everyone laugh by saying, "I can't do this. I feel like I'm going to die. Let's go."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.