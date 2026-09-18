"Neck and body can be injured at the same time"... Im Chang-jung sends the internet into a frenzy with an unaccompanied dance

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Im Chang-jung has sent the internet into a frenzy with an unaccompanied dance.

On the 17th, Im Chang-jung released a video of an unaccompanied live dance performance of his new song 'Tat Tat Tat' on his official YouTube channel. The video began with the warning, "Do not try this under any circumstances, as it could injure your neck and body at the same time." Im Chang-jung sang 'Tat Tat Tat' live without accompaniment and performed the choreography with dancers. His unwavering live vocals, despite his comical movements and facial expressions, showcased the true talent of the "original all-rounder."

Netizens responded enthusiastically, saying, 'I wouldn't even dare to try it,' 'I can't believe there's no accompaniment,' and 'I'm looking forward to seeing him on music shows.'

'Tat Tat Tat' is a semi-trot song released in July. Combining trot's upbeat melody with modern EDM sounds and witty lyrics, it is a big-brother-style, brutally frank cheer song that entered the charts of major domestic music platforms, including Melon, Genie and Bugs, immediately after its release.

His agency, JG Star Entertainment, said, "For those who have been showing 'Tat Tat Tat' so much love, we are planning various activities, including not only radio appearances but also music shows." The announcement further raised expectations for his upcoming activities.

Baek Ji-eun, reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.