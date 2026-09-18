From Kwon Eun-bi's heel to Kazuha's toenails... Kian84 sparks controversy over his 'guest treatment' of female idols

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster and webtoon artist Kian84 has once again showcased an extraordinary way of treating guests. After personally tending to Kwon Eun-bi's heel calluses in the past, he now even trimmed LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha's toenails.

Kazuha accepted Kian84's offer and smiled as she entrusted her feet to him, but the video drew mixed reactions online after its release.

Some users criticized the scene as excessive, saying, "No matter how close they are, personally trimming a girl group's toenails crosses the line" and "It was uncomfortable to watch."

Others, however, said that treating guests in such an unconventional way is a hallmark of Kian84's content, since it involves actions that most people would not easily think of. Some also felt there was no need to view it as a problem because the two agreed to it in a relaxed atmosphere.

On the 17th, the YouTube channel Life84 uploaded a video titled "Kazuha Came to My House." Kazuha, who became acquainted with Kian84 through the Netflix variety show *Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2*, visited his home before departing for a world tour.

Kian84 said he wanted to prepare a home-cooked meal for Kazuha, who had taken on various tasks during the filming of *Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2*. He prepared grilled pork belly and gochujang-pickled peppers, while Kazuha helped with the cooking by washing rice and preparing onions.

As they waited for the food to be ready, Kian84 suddenly offered, "Should I trim your fingernails? Or should I trim your toenails?"

When Kazuha replied that her toenails had recently grown long, Kian84 eagerly stepped in, saying, "Then let's trim your toenails after we eat. I'm good at trimming toenails."

After the meal, Kian84 actually brought out a pair of nail clippers. Kazuha also smiled and extended her foot without much hesitation.

After examining Kazuha's toenails, Kian84 said, "Won't your socks tear? Your toenails are too long," adding, "It would be difficult to trim all ten, so I'll do just one or two."

Emphasizing his experience, Kian84 mentioned Kwon Eun-bi, saying, "I've even filed down someone's heels before."

Previously, he had noticed the calluses on Kwon Eun-bi's heels while filming content with her and personally tended to them.

It was another example of Kian84's distinctive hospitality—going beyond serving food to guests and even tending to their feet.

After selecting Kazuha's big toenail, Kian84 carefully brought the nail clippers to it, saying, "I won't cut into the skin. I'll only reduce the length by about half."

After noticing the calluses on Kazuha's feet from her many years of ballet training, he said, "You have a lot of calluses from ballet," adding, "They're like badges of honor. They look like a marathon runner's feet."

Kian84 was also surprised that Kazuha's toenails were thicker than his own. When Kazuha explained that she had a pedicure, he not only trimmed her toenails but also filed their edges himself.

Kian84 said, "There isn't much I can do for you. I should at least do this." When Kazuha asked whether he usually trimmed other people's toenails, he replied, "This is my first time, too."

Kazuha laughed and said, "You're brave," while Kian84 expressed satisfaction after finishing the grooming, saying, "Your socks won't get holes in them now."

After previously tending to Kwon Eun-bi's heel calluses, Kian84 is once again drawing attention for his extraordinary form of "guest treatment," this time personally trimming Kazuha's toenails.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.