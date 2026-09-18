“Gods of Performance” NCT 127 Kicks Off Fifth Tour... A Festival Day for NCTzens

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] NCT 127 invites fans into the true world of live performance.

NCT 127 is holding its fifth tour, “NCT 127 5TH TOUR ‘NEO CITY: SEOUL – THE REDLINE,’” at Seoul Olympic Park’s KSPO Dome from the 18th through the 20th.

The concert captures, under the theme THE REDLINE, the moment when the energy accumulated through NCT 127’s previous tour, The Momentum, explodes beyond its limits. With a setlist spanning tracks from the group’s seventh full-length album, Blingy, to hit songs beloved by fans over the past 10 years, along with diverse production elements, NCT 127 will lead audiences into an even more intense Neo City.

A trailer released on the 17th vividly portrays the members overcoming their limits once again and moving forward together, heightening anticipation for the concert.

The second and third performances will be livestreamed simultaneously online through Beyond LIVE and Weverse. The final-day performance will also be available as a live viewing in around 1,000 theaters across approximately 40 regions worldwide, including Korea, Japan, the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, Thailand, and Indonesia.

NCT 127 will continue its fifth tour on October 3 in Jakarta; October 10–11 in Hong Kong; October 18 in Singapore; October 24–25 in Saitama; October 31–November 1 in Bangkok; December 12 in Manila; January 2 in Taipei; January 9 in Kuala Lumpur; and January 16 in Macau.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.