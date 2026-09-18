Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung's 4-Month-Old Son Makes Eye Contact with the Camera... He Clearly Takes After His Actor Dad

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Si-eon shared a sweet glimpse of his everyday life with his look-alike son.

On the 18th, Lee Si-eon shared a post uploaded by 'physical survival show' winner Amotti on his social media, along with the caption, "Solmin and Sanha."

The photos showed the contrasting expressions of Lee Si-eon's son Solmin, who looked peaceful, and Amotti's daughter Sanha, who was crying, bringing a smile to viewers' faces.

Photos of the children being held in their fathers' arms were also shared. Solmin looked adorable as he sat comfortably in a baby carrier and gazed at the camera.

In another photo, he held tightly onto his father's arm and stared at the camera with a somewhat serious expression, prompting smiles from those who saw it.

Above all, Solmin's striking resemblance to his father, Lee Si-eon, drew attention. Lee Si-eon's wife, Seo Ji-seung, had previously also mentioned how much the father and son look alike. Referring to photos of Lee Si-eon and Solmin, Seo Ji-seung wrote, "Big Solmin and little Bo-yeon. Mom's two loves," bringing a smile to readers' faces. 'Bo-yeon' is Lee Si-eon's real name.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung married in 2021 and received many congratulations after welcoming their first son, Solmin, last May.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.