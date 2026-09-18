'13-Year-Old, 178-Centimeter-Tall' Uhm Tae-woong's Daughter Already Hooked on Makeup: 'Like Plastic Surgery'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Jion, the daughter of actor Uhm Tae-woong and ballet dancer Yoon Hye-jin, has recently taken an interest in makeup.

On the 17th, a video titled "Yoon Hye-jin's Fall Makeup for an Elegant, Innocent Look with One Small Touch" was uploaded to Yoon Hye-jin's YouTube channel.

In the video, Yoon Hye-jin introduced her makeup routine and shared an anecdote involving her daughter, Jion.

Yoon said she had not been particularly interested in makeup in her daily life because she had repeatedly worn heavy stage makeup while doing ballet. She confessed, "I got sick and tired of wearing such heavy stage makeup every time I did ballet throughout my life."

Yoon's renewed interest in makeup was largely influenced by Jion. She said, "Jion got really into makeup for a while," adding, "These days, she practically transforms her face with contouring, as if she'd had plastic surgery. That's what got me interested in it again, too."

She particularly drew attention by revealing that she gets information about the latest beauty trends and products from Jion. Yoon said, "Jion helps me a lot. She knows all the Olive Young products inside out," prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, Yoon Hye-jin married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and they have a daughter, Jion. This year, Jion entered Sunhwa Arts Middle School for vocal music. She has also made headlines after reportedly reaching 178 centimeters despite being only 13 years old.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.