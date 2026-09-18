Park Myung-soo Explains Why 'Halmyungsoo' Took a Two-Month Hiatus: "Because JTBC Went Bankrupt" ('Radio Show')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Park Myung-soo's YouTube variety show 'Halmyungsoo,' which had gone on hiatus amid the fallout from JTBC's financial difficulties, returned after roughly two months. Park Myung-soo candidly opened up about what had happened during the break.

The 'Search N Chart' segment aired on KBS Cool FM's 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show' on the 18th, with broadcaster Jeon Min-gi appearing as a guest.

While discussing the topic of 'Park Myung-soo keywords' that day, they mentioned Park Myung-soo's YouTube variety show 'Halmyungsoo.'

JTBC had previously applied to initiate rehabilitation proceedings amid its worst-ever management crisis, and 'Halmyungsoo,' produced by JTBC Digital Studio, also went on hiatus. During the break, compilation content made by re-editing existing videos was uploaded instead of new material. Then, on the 11th, new content was released after roughly two months, drawing attention from fans.

Jeon Min-gi mentioned 'Halmyungsoo's' hiatus and shared the heartwarming story about Park Myung-soo that had made headlines at the time. Jeon Min-gi said, "A heartwarming story was also a hot topic at the time. It was revealed that he gave the production staff spending money after filming for 'Halmyungsoo' was halted because of the company's financial difficulties," adding, "I heard that Mr. Park Myung-soo said, 'I can't say this myself, but it's a larger amount than pocket money.'" Park Myung-soo immediately corrected the story, saying, "Who gives that much as pocket money? That's not true."

When Jeon Min-gi said, "There are many comments saying, 'Why have you only come back now?'" Park Myung-soo candidly replied, "Because it went bankrupt, that's why. Because it went bankrupt," drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.