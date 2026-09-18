"I Developed Eye Floaters"—Red Velvet's Yeri Reveals Lingering Effects of Traffic Accident 10 Years Later

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Red Velvet's Yeri opened up about the serious injuries she suffered in a traffic accident 10 years ago and the lingering effects of the crash.

A recent episode uploaded to the YouTube channel 'yerimiese' showed Yeri discussing a traffic accident she experienced with fellow member Seulgi in the past.

Yeri recalled, "I was in a traffic accident in October 2016. Seulgi and I went to Lotte World, and we were involved in a taxi accident on the way home."

The injuries were serious. Yeri said, "I was badly hurt," while Seulgi recalled, "Fortunately, I wasn't seriously injured, but when I looked to the side, there was so much blood coming from Yeri's mouth."

Yeri revealed that she required treatment for quite some time after the accident, saying, "I was actually hospitalized and received treatment for a very long time."

The collision occurred when the taxi turned a corner toward Yeri's side. Yeri vividly described the moment, saying, "Because the accident happened as the taxi turned toward my side, the driver and Seulgi weren't seriously hurt, but I was thrown forward. I slammed into the front."

She continued, "After I hit it and opened my eyes, I said, 'What is this? It hurts so much.'" Seulgi added, "It really happened in an instant."

Yeri said, "After that, I developed a bit of trauma related to cars." She added, "The whites of my eyes became completely bloodshot, and my eyeball was slightly sunken." Yeri continued, "I spent a lot of time debating whether to have surgery, but I decided not to, and I've been living with it." She also said, "I felt so depressed while I was hospitalized," adding, "It took a really long time to recover, and I took a few months off from my activities at the time."

She emphasized that the actual situation was different from how the accident had been reported in the media—as a "minor accident." Yeri confessed, "The articles called it a minor accident, but it wasn't minor for me. I was seriously injured."

The accident also left lingering effects that remain to this day. Yeri said, "Ever since the accident, I've had eye floaters that look like flies," adding, "Even now, there are these tiny, circle-like spots in my vision." She continued calmly, "They told me there was nothing I could do about it. I'm just living with a 'just get by' mindset."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.