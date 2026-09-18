"I Thought He Was the Culprit in the 'SBS-Recruited Comedian Rampage'..." Backlash Over Park Jong-wook's Apology Video

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Park Jong-wook posted an explanation after being mistaken for the person involved in the "SBS-recruited comedian bar-rampage incident," but his provocative presentation instead drew backlash.

After bowing and apologizing as if he were the actual culprit, Park revealed that he had nothing to do with the incident. This led to criticism that he had used even an incident involving a victim as clickbait content to attract views.

On the 17th, Park Jong-wook uploaded a video to his channel titled "I'm Sorry for the SBS-Recruited Comedian Bar Rampage."

At the beginning of the video, Park bowed toward the camera and said, "I'm sorry for the comedian-recruitment rampage." Based solely on the title and opening, it appeared that he was apologizing directly as the person involved in the bar-rampage incident.

A twist followed immediately afterward. Park introduced himself by saying, "I am Park Jong-wook from the 16th class of SBS-recruited comedians. I previously worked under the name 'Kim Geura,'" and stated that he had nothing to do with the incident.

Park explained, "I received about 20 calls from people around me starting in the morning," adding, "Because of the 'SBS-recruited comedian rampage incident,' I kept receiving calls from people worried and suspiciously asking, 'Was it you, by any chance?'"

He continued, "As I understand it, the person caused a disturbance at a bar in Mapo District while shouting, 'I'm an SBS-recruited comedian,'" and added, "Judging from the circumstances, I can't afford to go all the way to Mapo and drink liquor."

Park, who said he currently lives in Namyangju, added, "With that money, I would rather call a friend from my neighborhood and have two bowls of bone hangover soup and three bottles of soju," once again emphasizing that he was not the person involved.

He pleaded, "I'm not the person involved in the comedian-recruitment rampage, so please stop contacting me. Especially all you comedians—I'm sick to death of it."

When fellow comedian Lee Sang-ho jokingly commented, "Reveal what you did hour by hour on the day of the incident," Park replied, "I hosted a TikTok live broadcast from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. the following day," even revealing an alibi.

Reactions to Park's method of explaining himself were mixed. Some called it a witty way to dispel baseless suspicion, saying, "It was even funnier because he started so seriously," and, "He turned a crisis into an opportunity."

Others continued to criticize him for using an incident in which someone was actually victimized as material to generate views.

Some internet users pointed out, "Based only on the title and opening, it would seem that Park Jong-wook was the culprit," "Wasn't this ultimately just a clickbait video?" and, "It is inappropriate to use an incident in which someone else was victimized as a source of comedy."

Park Jong-wook was never officially identified as the person involved in the rampage. After the names of several comedians were mentioned online based solely on the clue that the suspect was an "SBS-recruited comedian," Park was also suspected and decided to explain himself directly.

However, by prominently featuring a scene in which he bowed and said he was sorry before later revealing that he was unrelated to the incident, Park sparked another debate over whether even his explanation video had been made to attract attention.

Earlier, JTBC's "Sageonbanjang" reported on the 15th that a man identified as Man A had caused a disturbance at a whiskey bar near Hongik University Station in Mapo District, Seoul.

The released closed-circuit television footage showed Man A verbally abusing employees and damaging property.

Man A reportedly got into an argument with another customer. When employees tried to restrain him, he allegedly shouted, "I will ruin your business," and, "I am an SBS-recruited comedian."

Man A is currently under police investigation. However, his specific identity and whether he was actually a former SBS-recruited comedian have not been confirmed.

Park Jong-wook, who became the subject of indiscriminate speculation after the broadcast, directly denied the rumor that he was the culprit. However, his use of a "fake apology" as the basis for his explanation has put him at the center of another controversy.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.