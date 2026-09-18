Kwak Bum Says, "My 13-Year-Old Daughter Was Scouted on the Street in Hongdae"... Jun Hyun-moo Also Marvels, "She Has a Perfectly Formed Face"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Kwak Bum will reveal the beauty of his eldest daughter, who was scouted on the street.

The 12th episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Channel S's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing tonight at 9:10 p.m., will feature Jun Hyun-moo, KwakTube (Kwak Joon-bin), and Jeonju's son and daughter, Kwak Bum and Kim Ji Yu, visiting popular restaurants in Jeonju as part of 'Kwak Bum's Plan.'

Kwak Bum declares at the gathering, "I agonized a lot over choosing the restaurant. Today's menu is a type of galbi found only in Jeonju!" While they are heading to the restaurant he recommended, Jun Hyun-moo asks, "Is Bum the father of two daughters?" Kwak Bum replies, "I'm the father of two daughters, ages 13 and 12." Jun Hyun-moo then asks, "I heard your wife and daughters are very beautiful," prompting Kwak Bum to admit, "My eldest daughter was once scouted on the street in Hongdae." He shows them a photo of his daughter, and Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube exclaim, "Wow, she has a perfectly formed face!"

Kwak Bum married his wife, who had been his high school classmate, in 2013. They had daughters in 2014 and 2015.

In a warm atmosphere, the four arrive at the original restaurant for Jeonju mulgalbi. However, they are shocked to see a notice saying that the ingredients have sold out. After another rare wasted trip, Kwak Bum uses his quick thinking and leads them to a branch. Fortunately, they finally get to enjoy the mulgalbi there. While the broth comes to a boil, they hold a portrait-drawing contest featuring Kim Ji Yu. After KwakTube mentions that Kwak Bum is an art-school graduate, he suggests a competition between 'art-school graduate' Kwak Bum and Mooskia Jun Hyun-moo. The two take up their pens seriously, but when Kim Ji Yu sees the completed portraits a short while later, she suddenly turns cold and says, "This is making me feel bad," sending everyone into fits of laughter.

As curiosity grows over what the two 'Kim Ji Yu portraits' will look like, Kwak Bum watches the bubbling mulgalbi broth and emphasizes, "The timing for reducing it is important." He then keeps picking out and eating the meat by himself, drawing complaints from the others. Nevertheless, he insists, "I'm only tasting it to check how much it has reduced," and launches into a meal-sized mukbang. Jun Hyun-moo eventually snaps, saying, "I can't take this anymore—I'm getting angry," but Kwak Bum shouts at exactly the right moment, "You can eat it now!" Finally tasting the mulgalbi, they repeatedly exclaim, "It's so delicious!" During the heartfelt mukbang, Jun Hyun-moo asks, "Has any flirting ever worked on someone of the opposite sex?" Kim Ji Yu mentions so-called 'knee flirting' and demonstrates it herself. Jun Hyun-moo then says, "Actually, I've experienced this kind of flirting too," before describing an unbelievable advance: "She put her foot on top of mine..." The revelation leaves the set in chaos.

As curiosity intensifies over what happened on Jun Hyun-moo's foot, Kwak Bum adds more laughter at the end of the Jeonju food trip with a lesson in a dialect said to be unique to Jeonju, as well as a two-line acrostic poem using 'Jeonju.' The hilarious food trip featuring Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube, along with Kwak Bum and Kim Ji Yu, can be seen in the 12th episode of MBN and Channel S's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing tonight at 9:10 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.