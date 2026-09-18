Han Ga-in and Kim Dong-jun Discover the Secret Behind Their “Doppelgänger” Looks: “My Maternal Grandfather Had a Very Exotic Look” (Han Ga-in’s Free Woman)

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actors Han Ga-in and Kim Dong-jun discovered something they had in common while discussing their striking resemblance, which is almost as strong as that of siblings, drawing attention.

On the 17th, the channel “Han Ga-in’s Free Woman” released a behind-the-scenes video from the set of ENA’s Monday-Tuesday drama “New Recruit 4: Sabotage.” In the video, Han Ga-in made a special appearance as Kim Dong-jun’s older sister and acted alongside him.

Since the two are often mentioned as lookalikes, it was natural for their appearance to come up on set as well. While having a meal with the cast, Han Ga-in told Kim Dong-jun, “You really look like an older sister who came to visit me.” Kim Dong-jun also said, “It feels like I’m on leave. It feels like I’ve gone out,” enjoying the atmosphere on set.

The production team mentioned the pair’s resemblance and said that many viewers had expressed a desire to see their parents in person. Han Ga-in explained that neither set of parents wanted to appear on the show, saying, “My mother doesn’t want to do it either, and Dong-jun’s parents don’t want to do it either.”

The conversation then turned to how fascinating it was that the two looked alike even though their parents did not resemble each other. Han Ga-in also wondered, “That’s fascinating, too. What could have made us turn out that way?”

As the conversation continued, the two looked into whether anyone in their families had an exotic appearance. When Han Ga-in asked Kim Dong-jun who looked exotic, he mentioned his maternal grandfather and replied, “My maternal grandfather has a very exotic look.”

Han Ga-in then recalled her own maternal grandfather and shared a similar story. Kim Dong-jun said he had seen a photo of Han Ga-in’s maternal grandfather and exclaimed, “He was so handsome.” The production team wrapped up the discussion about their resemblance with a joke: “Could it be that your maternal grandfathers turned out to look exactly alike?”

The two worked together like real siblings in this production. Han Ga-in made a special appearance as Jeon U-ju, the older sister of Jeon Se-gye, played by Kim Dong-jun. Their real-life resemblance and on-screen sibling roles were said to have helped them create especially natural chemistry.

Han Ga-in also shared how she felt about returning to drama filming after a long break. She said it had been about eight years since she last visited a set, explaining, “Jae-i was two at the time, so I think it’s been about eight years.” When she took part in an early-morning shoot again after such a long time, she said, “A feeling I had forgotten suddenly came back. I thought, ‘Right, this was the feeling.’”

Despite making only a special appearance, she seemed surprised by the larger-than-expected amount of screen time. After receiving the script and seeing that it ran to 11 pages, Han Ga-in said, “What is this? There’s so much script,” prompting laughter.

After filming wrapped, Director Min Jin-gi expressed his satisfaction, telling Han Ga-in, “It ended successfully. You gave the best performance as an actor.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.