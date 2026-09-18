'Blood Will Tell'... Lee Juck Says, "My Eldest Daughter, a High-School Freshman, Plays Keyboard in Her School Band"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Lee Juck has drawn attention by sharing an update on his eldest daughter, who appears to have inherited his musical talent.

Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)'s entertainment program 'Happy Together – I’m Glad I’m Not Alone' is a storytelling music audition in which Yoo Jae-suk, who reads people, Jang Hang-jun, who captures stories, and Yoon Jong Shin, who listens to music, pay close attention to the stories and harmonies of various 'life teammates.' The program has inspired warm support each week through the stories and performances of life teammates from across the country, as well as their encounters with the 'Horn-Rimmed Trio' of Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong Shin. On the 24th, it won the TV Variety category at the 317th 2026 PD of the Month Award, announced by the Korea PD Association.

Today’s (18th) episode of 'Happy Together' features special MC Lee Juck and Bolbbalgan4 joining the 'Horn-Rimmed Trio'—Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong Shin—to meet the life teammates competing in the additional qualifying round. Lee Juck is drawing attention by sharing an update on his daughter, who has become a high-school freshman.

Lee Juck surprised everyone by revealing, "My eldest daughter is the keyboardist in her school band." As a musician widely recognized as a genius, he appears to have passed his musical DNA on to his daughter as well. However, the warm fatherly moment is short-lived. Lee Juck gets laughs by pointing out a detailed area for improvement, saying, "I only saw the performance on video, but everyone seemed so focused on not making a mistake that they kept their eyes fixed on their instruments."

Lee Juck married ballerina Jung Ok-hee, who is three years his junior, in 2007, and they have two daughters.

Meanwhile, the episode adds intrigue with reports that Lee Juck keeps the 'Horn-Rimmed Trio'—his close friends Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong Shin—on their toes. After every performance, he pressed them by asking, "Why did you eliminate this team?" When 'Fill in the Blank' came up, he boldly raised another suspicion, saying, "Didn't you eliminate them because you were friends with them?" This made the 'Horn-Rimmed Trio' bristle. Eventually, when Lee Juck remarked, "I feel like I've become a baby," Yoo Jae-suk fired back, "Why would you become a baby?" prompting laughter.

Viewers can catch the no-holds-barred, lively banter between Lee Juck and the 'Horn-Rimmed Trio' of close friends on today's (18th) broadcast of 'Happy Together.'

KBS2's entertainment program 'Happy Together – I’m Glad I’m Not Alone' airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.