Park Dong-ju Cast in 'My Idol Is a Public Service Worker,' Set to Be a Scene-Stealer

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] C-JeS Studios rookie Park Dong-ju is set to deliver a scene-stealing performance.

Park Dong-ju has been cast as Choi Do-il in the short-form drama 'My Idol Is a Public Service Worker.'

'My Idol Is a Public Service Worker' is a chaotic romantic comedy about Kangbin (WHIB's UGeon), Korea's top idol, and Hye-won (Park Seo-yeon), a former devoted fan who now cannot stand him. The two meet in a rural village, where Kangbin works as a social service worker and Hye-won serves as the by-the-book civil servant assigned to supervise him.

Choi Do-il, played by Park Dong-ju, is Hye-won's older neighborhood friend who moved to Seoul and made a name for himself as an elite social affairs reporter. After returning for the first time in years, Choi Do-il stays close to Hye-won with his good looks and warm, gentle charm. His presence makes Hye-won's heart flutter and creates subtle romantic tension, stirring Kangbin's jealousy and adding a new layer of tension to his relationship with Hye-won.

Park Dong-ju previously showcased his good looks and strong acting skills in 'My Secret Vampire.' Expectations are high that he will demonstrate an even broader acting range in this production as a key character who drives the story forward.

'My Idol Is a Public Service Worker' is scheduled to be released sometime in 2026.

Baek Ji-eun, reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.