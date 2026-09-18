Kim Soo-yong Reveals Chilling Signs Before Fainting from a Myocardial Infarction: "My Doctor Father Handed Me Pajamas in a Dream"

[Sportschosun Reporter Ji-hyun Lee] Comedian Kim Soo-yong revealed what happened before he fainted from a myocardial infarction.

The 38th episode of SBS Plus' "Shinppal Talk Show: Ghost Story 2" (hereinafter, "Ghost Story 2"), airing on the 21st, will feature comedian Kim Soo-yong and actress Kang Ye-won as guests while discussing the theme of "Returning Home."

When asked, "Have you ever met a benefactor who saved you when you were close to death?" Kim Soo-yong replied, "When I collapsed last year, Kim Sook, who immediately called the 119 emergency number, and Im Hyung-joon, who performed CPR and administered medication, may be the two benefactors who saved me. I think of myself as having been born again, so I call Kim Sook Mom and Im Hyung-joon Dad."

Kim Soo-yong lost consciousness and collapsed in November 2025 while preparing for a shoot. He immediately received CPR at the scene and was taken to a hospital. After undergoing examinations, he was diagnosed with acute myocardial infarction and was reportedly treated with a cardiovascular dilation procedure.

Recalling the incident, Kim Soo-yong revealed, "About two or three days before I collapsed, my late parents appeared in my dream. In the dream, a pair of pajamas had been folded. I thought, 'What is this?' Then my father said, 'Put them on!' I remember putting on the pajamas. A few days later, I collapsed. I want to know what the dream meant."

The shaman then explained, "In shamanism, lying down is viewed as extremely inauspicious. Lying down means that you will fall ill or have to be hospitalized. Pajamas are clothes worn before lying down. Because your father performed the meritorious deed of treating and saving many patients during his lifetime, his descendant received that merit." It turned out that Kim Soo-yong's father had been a doctor during his lifetime. Kang Ye-won, who was listening, reacted with surprise.

Meanwhile, SBS Plus' "Ghost Story 2" will air at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, the 21st.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.