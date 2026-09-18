22nd-Season Hyun-sook: "I Nearly Died Giving Birth"—Emaciated, She Faces Another Request for a Baby from 16th-Season Gwang-su ('Love War')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] In 'Love War,' divorced couple Jeong Il-dae and Kim So-yeon, both from 'I'm Solo,' see their conflict over pregnancy explode.

The 13th episode of JTBC's variety show 'Love War,' airing on Monday the 21st, will feature the couple from 'I'm Solo': Jeong Il-dae, known as '16th-Season Gwang-su,' and Kim So-yeon, known as '22nd-Season Hyun-sook.' In the previous episode, Kim So-yeon watched a video presenting Jeong Il-dae's perspective and said, "This is completely unfair," adding, "Watch the latter part of the video," hinting at a twist and raising curiosity.

Meanwhile, a preview of 'Love War' released on JTBC's YouTube channel on Friday the 18th showed Jeong Il-dae, a twice-divorced single man, and Kim So-yeon, a divorced single mother, clashing over pregnancy. Jeong Il-dae said, "I hear men instinctively want to have their own child, their next generation," and suggested that they have a baby.

Kim So-yeon, who is a mother and has experienced pregnancy, candidly revealed her feelings: "I told you how difficult pregnancy was. I only gained 4 to 5 kilograms. But when I think about getting pregnant again, I'm so scared."

Recalling her pregnancy, Kim So-yeon even burst into tears as she expressed her opposition to having another child. In an interview with the production crew, she opened up about her ordeal, saying, "Jeong Il-dae seems to think pregnancy is easy. He only has to provide sperm, but I have to carry the baby for 10 months. I nearly died giving birth."

In photos from that time, Kim So-yeon appeared gaunt as she lay in a hospital bed. Despite being pregnant, she was so thin that the sight evoked sympathy. She recalled, "I was even thinner than I am now. I was also going through a divorce at the time, so I was having a difficult time in many ways."

Nevertheless, Jeong Il-dae remained unfazed and insisted on his firm position regarding pregnancy.

Seo Jang-hoon, who was watching the exchange, sharply pointed out, "How are you supposed to take it when you bring up pregnancy while the relationship is unstable?" Lee Hyori also reportedly delivered a reality check by asking, "If you have a child now, do you have the money to raise it? Do you have the means?"

Meanwhile, questions are mounting over why Kim So-yeon began recording her conversations with her boyfriend, Jeong Il-dae, and what twist is contained in the recordings she has revealed. The shocking story surrounding the divorced couple from 'I'm Solo' can be seen on the full broadcast of 'Love War.'

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.