Bae Suzy Spotted in Seongsu-dong With an Ultra-Slim Figure—Black Tights and White Mini Look Exude Fresh Charm

Actress Bae Suzy poses at a photo call celebrating the opening of a global beauty brand's pop-up at Olive Young N Seongsu in Seoul on September 18. Seongsu-dong = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.09.18/

Singer and actress Bae Suzy brightened the event with a refreshing all-white look.

Bae Suzy attended a photo call celebrating the opening of a global beauty brand's pop-up at Olive Young N Seongsu in Seoul's Seongsu-dong on September 18.

Suzy appeared in an all-white look, pairing a white shirt with a voluminous flared mini skirt. The shirt featured statement sleeves and wide cuffs, while the waist-defining skirt created a look that was both polished and feminine.

She added black tights and black high heels to give the outfit a striking accent. The black pieces contrasted with the bright colors of her top and skirt, completing the sophisticated look.

Her hair was neatly tied back, further defining her facial features. Bae Suzy struck various poses, including one in which she naturally brought one hand near her ear, and smiled at the cameras of the reporters attending the photo call.

The bright sky-blue background and strong lighting further highlighted Bae Suzy's signature fresh and vibrant image.

Meanwhile, Bae Suzy is preparing for the release of Disney+'s new series, "Portraits of Delusion."

Actress Bae Suzy poses at a photo call celebrating the opening of a global beauty brand's pop-up at Olive Young N Seongsu in Seoul on September 18. Seongsu-dong = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.09.18/

Actress Bae Suzy poses at a photo call celebrating the opening of a global beauty brand's pop-up at Olive Young N Seongsu in Seoul on September 18. Seongsu-dong = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.09.18/

Actress Bae Suzy poses at a photo call celebrating the opening of a global beauty brand's pop-up at Olive Young N Seongsu in Seoul on September 18. Seongsu-dong = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.09.18/

Actress Bae Suzy poses at a photo call celebrating the opening of a global beauty brand's pop-up at Olive Young N Seongsu in Seoul on September 18. Seongsu-dong = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.09.18/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.