"I Realized I Was the Only One Holding Chopsticks": Sung Si-kyung's Pride Soars Among Japanese Stars

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Sung Si-kyung humorously shared his reaction to reaching No. 1 on Japan's bestseller list with a food-related book rather than an album.

On the 17th, Sung Si-kyung announced through his YouTube channel that his book "Meogeultende" had reached No. 1 on Amazon Japan's bestseller list.

In the rankings released, "Meogeultende" claimed the top spot, surpassing various popular products, including photo books by Japanese actors. The cover shows Sung Si-kyung holding chopsticks and looking at food.

Sung Si-kyung burst out laughing at the unexpected ranking, saying, "I realized I was the only one holding chopsticks among products such as actors' photo books."

He also candidly shared his feelings as a singer. "I’m supposed to come in first with an album, but being No. 1 is good either way," he said, expressing his joy at reaching the top of Amazon Japan's rankings with a book first.

"Meogeultende" is based on Sung Si-kyung's food and restaurant content of the same name, which he has presented on his YouTube channel. The book features stories about restaurants and dishes he personally visited and tried, along with his characteristic candid descriptions, and appears to have attracted interest from local readers.

Sung Si-kyung's popularity in Japan is extending beyond publishing into the concert industry.

In April, Sung Si-kyung signed a partnership agreement with major Japanese publisher Kodansha covering local management and production. Since then, he has been expanding his activities in Japan through music releases and book publications.

His solo concert, "Sung Si-kyung Japan Concert: A Song for You 2026," scheduled for October 4 at Tokyo Garden Theater, sold out all seats as soon as ticket sales opened.

The concert is reportedly the fastest sellout among all of Sung Si-kyung's solo concerts held in Japan. It demonstrates that he is expanding his local fan base not only through music but also through food and publishing content.

On October 5, the day after the concert, Sung Si-kyung will also hold a book giveaway event for local fans, where he plans to meet Japanese fans in person.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.