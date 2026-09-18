Ji Chang-wook Flaunted "Luxury Goods and Cars" on a Private Social Media Account—Then Deleted It for a Bizarre Reason

[Sportschosun, Jeong An-ji] Actor Ji Chang-wook admitted that he created a private alternate social media account to show off his flexing.

On the 17th, actors Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Nana appeared on the web variety show "Hongbohareo On Geon Matneunde" on Netflix Korea's official YouTube channel.

In the video, Ji Chang-wook responded to a question about his alternate social media account, saying, "Since I've been using social media a lot these days, at some point I wanted to show off."

He added, "I sometimes buy expensive things, and I sometimes buy nice things," then joked, "People usually post things like that, don't they? But wouldn't it seem too obnoxious to post them on my official account?"

He continued, "I wanted to show off my flex on social media," and revealed, "So I created a private account just for myself and posted the pictures there." However, because the account was private, no one could see them.

Ji Chang-wook made everyone laugh by saying, "If I bought a car, I would post a picture of it, as well as a picture of the steering wheel. I would also take pictures of my watch, post them on the private account, and enjoy them by myself."

However, his solo flexing quickly reached its limits. Ji Chang-wook candidly admitted, "It's only fun if someone sees it, right? No one was looking, so it wasn't fun, and I deleted the account."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.