"Found His Voice After Going Solo"... Band Soran on the "Layer" It Will Show Going Forward (Comprehensive)

Soran's comeback showcase was held at the MPMG building in Mapo District, Seoul, on the afternoon of Sept. 18. Soran (SORAN), a one-man band led by Ko Young-bae, has returned with its new mini-album, 'Layer.' Soran

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Band Soran is getting back into action as a one-man band led by Ko Young-bae.

A showcase celebrating the release of Soran's EP 'Layer' was held at the MPMG building in Mapo District, Seoul, on the afternoon of Sept. 18.

Soran debuted in 2010 as a four-member band comprising Ko Young-bae, Seo Myeonho, Pyeon Yoo-il and Lee Tae-wook. The group made its official debut with 'Why Didn't I Know Then' and won fans over with sophisticated pop-rock sounds and witty lyrics in songs such as 'Confession Of Love,' 'Sal-a-issneun Neukkim,' 'Ricotta Cheese Salad,' 'Naman Algo Sipda' and 'Studying You.' After Pyeon Yoo-il's departure in 2024, the group was reorganized as a three-member band consisting of Ko Young-bae, Lee Tae-wook and Seo Myeonho. Then, 'Saranghan Maeumen Joe-ga Eopda'—hereafter referred to as 'Samajoe'—released in October 2025 sparked a challenge craze and became a major hit.

Ko Young-bae said, "The first video Wonhee of ILLIT sent became a hot topic, and many people took an interest in us. PLAVE's Eunho also posted a challenge video that drew an astonishing number of comments, and fans are checking in every day. It would be a lie to say I have no expectations this time, given how much love the challenge received. I went on Sung Si-kyung's 'The Seasons' and asked him to do the new-song challenge, but he rejected me right to my face."

Soran's comeback showcase was held at the MPMG building in Mapo District, Seoul, on the afternoon of Sept. 18. Soran (SORAN), a one-man band led by Ko Young-bae, has returned with its new mini-album, 'Layer.' Soran

After Seo Myeonho and Lee Tae-wook left the group in 2025, Soran transitioned into a one-person project band led by Ko Young-bae. Since then, Soran has remained active, releasing the digital single 'Drawing an Apple' and holding its first solo concert overseas.

Ko Young-bae said, "For 15 years, I introduced myself as the band Soran, but now it feels strange to introduce myself by saying, 'I am Soran.' I have collaborated with various people and organizations, and I can now also take part in events with backing tracks."

He added, "I thought fans would feel a sense of loss when Soran became a solo act. I didn't want to leave them feeling empty any longer. I thought releasing a song would be the best gift. I didn't want to become complacent just because the circumstances had changed. Everything fell into place, so I worked hard on my activities. The company also supported me."

'Layer' is an album about the moments that have accumulated one by one since Soran began anew as a one-person act. These moments become layers that overlap and complete the Soran of today.

Ko Young-bae explained, "I thought the word 'Layer' would be fitting if I wanted to continue carrying the name Soran. It represents what I'm building now and what I will continue to build in the future." He added, "I'm prone to impatience and worry, so I'm not easily satisfied, but I have lived diligently. I'm relieved that releasing this album feels like I kept my promise."

Soran's comeback showcase was held at the MPMG building in Mapo District, Seoul, on the afternoon of Sept. 18. Soran (SORAN), a one-man band led by Ko Young-bae, has returned with its new mini-album, 'Layer.' Soran

The title track, 'Ibyeol Jikjeon,' stands out for its repeated guitar loop and gradually intensifying band sound. Its lyrics contain a plea to a partner on the verge of a breakup to stay by the singer's side just a little longer.

Ko Young-bae explained, "I worked with producer Park Woo Sang for the second time after 'Samajoe.' They say great songs come together in an instant, and that's how 'Samajoe' was completed, with good results. This project took a long time. Perhaps our expectations for each other had grown, because we made many revisions, and it was created in the opposite way from 'Samajoe.' I don't have the grand goal of surpassing 'Samajoe,' but I want to build my own setlist every time I release an album."

This title track departs from the bright, cheerful pop-rock sensibility Soran has previously shown and delivers a poignant mood.

Ko Young-bae said, "I wanted to challenge myself with a ballad I had never done before because I wanted to create a new image. Also, since I had been in a long-term relationship and got married, I don't have much experience with the emotions of a breakup, so it was a challenge in that respect as well."

The album also features five songs in diverse moods, including 'Drawing an Apple,' 'Delivery,' 'CEREMONY' and 'Greetings.'

Soran will release 'Layer' at 6 p.m. on Sept. 18. The band will then meet fans through performances at the Joy Olpark Festival, Grand Mint Festival 2026 and other events.

Ko Young-bae expressed confidence, saying, "I want to hear people say that I work hard. I really have found my voice, too. My singing has improved."

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com; Photo courtesy of MPMG

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.