Seo Min-jae Reveals Grown Son Amid Conflict with His Biological Father: Pregnancy Before Marriage and Giving Birth Alone

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Seo Min-jae, formerly of 'Heart Signal 3' and now known as Seo Eun-woo after changing her name, has drawn attention by sharing an update featuring her considerably grown son.

On the 18th, Seo Min-jae shared a photo, captioning it, "B-cut."

In the photo, Seo Min-jae appears at a pictorial photoshoot with her considerably grown son. Wearing an elegant dress, she smiles brightly while holding her son's hand.

Seo Min-jae first rose to fame after appearing on 'Heart Signal 3,' which aired in 2020.

Last year, she revealed that she was pregnant before marriage and disclosed some personal information about the child's biological father, Mr. A, sparking controversy. A related legal dispute is currently ongoing. In December of the same year, she gave birth to her son and has been raising him on her own.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.