“Peter Pan Dad’s” Final Wish Fulfilled as Son with Developmental Disabilities Finds New Home 40 Meters from His Father’s Resting Place

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] About two weeks after the death of the late writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol, known as “Peter Pan Dad,” an update has emerged on his 27-year-old son Jewon, who had been his father’s greatest concern until the end. Jewon is now living a stable life in a new home just 40 meters from the tree where his father’s ashes rest.

According to a JoongAng Ilbo report on the 18th, Jewon currently lives at Hope Green Village in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province.

A zelkova tree about 40 meters from Jewon’s home is where the ashes of Jeon, who died on the 5th, were buried. Flowers and several memorial stones have been placed around the tree.

Jeon had worried more than anyone about his son being left alone after his death. He is now resting not far from where Jewon lives, while Jewon continues his new daily routine in a place where he can see the tree where his father rests.

On the 14th, Jewon visited the Jecheon Eco Masil Horticultural Healing Farm, where he took part in an outdoor activity class that included planting autumn radishes and tending to succulents.

He left his spot several times because of the intense sunlight, but soon returned, planted seeds and firmly pressed down the soil. Jewon has difficulty expressing himself verbally. When he wanted something, he clasped both hands together in a gesture meaning “Please.” After lunch, he also jumped up and down and laughed.

Jewon’s activity support worker explained that during his first month or two at the facility, he had difficulty sleeping, would lie in bed before getting up to walk around again, and changed his clothes repeatedly. Now, however, he participates well in daytime activities, and his challenging behaviors have decreased. The worker added that his sleep has also become more stable.

Born with autism-related developmental disabilities, Jewon is an adult whose cognitive abilities remain at roughly the level of a two-year-old. For 27 years, Jeon cared for his son alone and referred to him as “Peter Pan,” after the boy in the fairy tale who never grows up.

Meanwhile, Jeon died at the age of 63 on the 6th after battling liver cancer. After being given six months to live last April, he contacted about 1,000 facilities across the country in an effort to find a place for his son to live after his death, but was repeatedly rejected. Their story became known through “Goodbye, Peter Pan,” Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “True Story Expedition” and tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block.” After support began to pour in, his son found a new home at an independent-living facility for people with developmental disabilities in North Chungcheong Province.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.