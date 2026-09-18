‘Divorced from Heo Yang-im,’ Ko Ji-yong Was Not a Shabu-Shabu Restaurant Owner: “He Only Handled Promotions Without Holding a Stake”

Money Lab: Screenshot from the Smart Personal Finance Research Institute

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] New facts have emerged about the shabu-shabu restaurant that former Sechs Kies member Ko Ji-yong was known to operate. It has been confirmed that Ko was not actually the representative or operator of the establishment.

Ilgan Sports reported these details on the 17th after speaking by phone with an official associated with the shabu-shabu restaurant that Ko was known to operate. The restaurant said it now operates a different brand from the establishment Ko had been involved with and directly explained his role.

According to the report, the official said, “We are currently operating a brand different from the shabu-shabu restaurant Ko Ji-yong was involved with. Ko Ji-yong was known as the owner, but he was not. He worked more in the capacity of a promotional model.”

Money Lab: Screenshot from the Smart Personal Finance Research Institute

Ko Ji-yong did not hold a stake in the restaurant either. The official explained to Ilgan Sports, “He did not have any ownership stake in it.”

Previously, Ko attracted attention after appearing on television working at a shabu-shabu restaurant located in Hwagok-dong and Balsan-dong, Gangseo-gu, Seoul. He personally handled everything from washing dishes to serving food and attending to customers, naturally making it appear that he was running the restaurant.

During the broadcast, Ko also discussed why he entered the food-service business. He explained that he had drunk heavily while working in the past and that his health deteriorated as fatigue accumulated. He said he began working with a junior colleague who operated a restaurant focused on health-conscious food.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im are engaged in legal proceedings over child support payments and visitation rights involving their son, Seung-jae. Ko was recently confirmed to have paid a total of 3.26 million won in child support in two installments, while Heo filed a petition seeking a court ruling on regular visitation. Ko also applied for a provisional injunction to prohibit interference with visitation and prevent the posting of photos and videos of his son. Both sides have stated their respective positions and are awaiting the court’s decision.

Ko Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im married in 2013 and have a son, Seung-jae. The couple appeared together on KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman,” where they shared their family life and attracted considerable attention. Ko disclosed their divorce only belatedly last year.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.