"When Did Jennifer Lopez Go to Jail?"... The World Stunned by Suspected Thief's Mugshot

Jennifer Lopez (left, AP-Yonhap), Ann Quest

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] A police mugshot of a woman arrested on suspicion of theft in the United States has drawn unexpected attention online. Many viewers said the woman in the photo reminded them of global pop star Jennifer Lopez.

According to foreign media outlets, including People magazine and the New York Post, on the 16th local time, 35-year-old Sirena Ann Quest, who lives in the State of Minnesota, was arrested by police on the 30th of last month. She was accused of stealing two sets of batteries for power tools from a store in Monticello. The stolen items were reportedly worth about $580, or approximately 800,000 won.

Local reports said Ann Quest admitted during police questioning that she had taken the batteries. She was subsequently booked on suspicion of theft and was reportedly released the day after her arrest.

She had reportedly been flagged by police several times in the past. Her previous arrests included allegations of drug possession, driving under the influence, fleeing, and falsifying identification documents. She was also reportedly found to have a record of traffic violations.

However, the reason Ann Quest's name spread rapidly online had little to do with the alleged theft itself. Instead, it was because internet users said her mugshot looked remarkably similar to Jennifer Lopez.

After the photo was released, people on social media and online communities repeatedly commented that the two women had similar features and an alike overall look. Some even said they initially thought the photo showed the real Jennifer Lopez.

One user reacted, "For a moment, I thought it was Jennifer Lopez," while another joked about the resemblance, writing, "Jennifer, check on your sister. Get a DNA test."

Some comments also referenced one of Jennifer Lopez's signature songs. Riffing on her 2002 hit Jenny from the Block, users called Ann Quest "Jenny from the Block," prompting laughter online.

Others responded wittily by drawing on Lopez's song titles and lyrics, writing, "I hear they call her Jenny from Cellblock D in prison" and "Looks like Jenny has been around the block too many times."

Of course, not everyone agreed that the two women looked alike. Some users offered opposing opinions, saying they had difficulty finding any resemblance to Jennifer Lopez even after comparing the photos.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.