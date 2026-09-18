Jin Tae-hyun Flatly Turns Down Fan's Photo Request, Revealing His Genuine Love for Park Si-eun

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Actor Jin Tae-hyun showed his devoted-husband side by firmly turning down a fan's request for a photo to protect his date with his wife, Park Si-eun.

On the 18th, Jin Tae-hyun answered various questions from fans while hosting an "Ask Me Anything" session on social media.

One fan asked, "I saw you traveling with your wife on the subway. If I see you again, would it be okay to ask for a photo?"

Jin Tae-hyun replied briefly and firmly, "No. I'll be on a date."

His response was not driven by discomfort toward the fan. Rather, he wanted to focus on spending time alone with Park Si-eun during their date. Even after 11 years of marriage, Jin Tae-hyun continues to put his wife first, drawing attention for his unwavering devotion.

Jin Tae-hyun's affection for Park Si-eun was also evident in his other answers. When a fan complimented him on his good looks, he modestly replied, "I'm not really handsome."

However, when someone said, "Si-eun is so beautiful," he readily agreed, saying, "That's right."

When another fan remarked, "You seem like such a wonderful husband because you always dote on Si-eun, look at her with affection, and speak to her warmly," Jin Tae-hyun replied, "You only need to dote on your wife. Wouldn't it be wrong to dote on anyone else?" His answer brought laughter.

Jin Tae-hyun added, "I'm just an entertainer who loves his wife and works hard," followed by, "There's nothing special, virtuous, or exceptional about me."

Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun married in 2015. The couple has consistently shared their affection for each other and glimpses of their daily lives through television appearances and social media, earning recognition as one of the entertainment industry's most devoted couples.

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun underwent surgery for thyroid cancer last June. After focusing on treatment and recovery, he has now regained his health and resumed his activities.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.