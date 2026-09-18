Kim Nam-gil Makes a Surprise Reveal About His 190-Centimeter-Tall High School Senior Son: "He Doesn't Study and Only Plays Games"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Former soccer player and broadcaster Kim Nam-gil revealed an update on his son, a high school senior who has grown to 190 centimeters.

The June 17 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Where Is My Home" featured Kim Nam-gil and Kim Young-kwang as guests, touring properties throughout Seongnam.

When the conversation turned to his children, Kim Nam-gil said, "My son is a high school senior."

Photos of Kim Nam-gil and Kim Bo Min with their son were also shown. Kim Dae-ho was surprised to see that the son was taller than his 184-centimeter-tall father, Kim Nam-gil, and asked, "He's taller than his dad. Is he about 190 centimeters?" Kim Nam-gil laughed and replied, "He's 190 centimeters."

The discussion then turned to the high school senior's studies. When Yang Se-hyung remarked, "It's the most important time," Kim Nam-gil responded, "It is an important time when he should be studying, but he's just playing games," drawing laughter. He added, "He plays basketball as a hobby."

Joo Woo-jae then told Kim Nam-gil, "But you didn't study that hard either, did you?" His remark sent the studio into fits of laughter. Kim Nam-gil frowned and replied, "What did you say? That's uncomfortable." Flustered, Joo Woo-jae quickly explained, "That's not what I meant. I mean, if you wanted to become this good at soccer, you couldn't have studied that much," prompting more laughter.

Kim Nam-gil said, "I don't pressure my son to study," but then added, "Although, sometimes..." He clenched his fist and pretended to hit his son, eliciting laughter once again.

Meanwhile, Kim Nam-gil and Kim Bo Min married in 2007 and have a son, Kim Seo-woo.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.