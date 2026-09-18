Jung Min-ah and Dong Ha: Could Their Bickering Spark Love? “They Will Open Their Hearts as They Understand Each Other” ('Mom Has Gone Crazy')

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Jung Min-ah and Dong Ha are set to captivate viewers with the perfect synergy between a spirited assistant and a cool-headed designer.

KBS 1TV's new daily drama 'Mom Has Gone Crazy,' scheduled to premiere at 8:30 p.m. on Monday the 28th, follows the turbulent growth of a family. The story centers on a mother who has spent her entire life living for her family, another who has lived solely for herself, and the children of the two mothers, who are like sworn enemies.

Jung Min-ah plays Kang Da-mi, the personal assistant to Cha Seung-yoon, the chief designer at Hwanggeum Apparel, played by Dong Ha. Dong Ha portrays Cha Seung-yoon, Hwanggeum Apparel's chief designer and the eldest grandson of Hwang Geum-soon, played by Kim Young-ok. The contrasting energy of Kang Da-mi, an eccentric character brimming with bright energy, and the cool-headed, perfectionist Cha Seung-yoon is expected to offer viewers a fresh kind of entertainment. Ahead of the premiere, Jung Min-ah and Dong Ha shared their thoughts on joining the drama.

Jung Min-ah first explained why she chose the project, saying, "The story touched me warmly because it is not simply a fun family drama. It depicts people who love their families in their own ways, clash with one another, come to understand each other, and grow together." She also chose resilience, family, and dreams as the keywords that best express her character. "Even in difficult situations, Da-mi has a resilient spirit and does not easily break down. Family is always at the center of her many choices and actions. At the same time, she is a character who rediscovers the dreams she had put on hold for her family," she added affectionately.

Dong Ha, meanwhile, shared his thoughts on joining the cast, saying, "When I heard that the seniors I respect would be working on the drama, I immediately thought that I absolutely wanted to do it." Describing Cha Seung-yoon, he said, "Because of wounds from his childhood, he seems to treat people coldly without giving them much affection. In reality, however, he is more affectionate and sheds more tears than anyone else. He is also a sensitive person with a cute side at times." He chose coolness, cuteness, and affection as the character's key traits, hinting, "As time passes, Cha Seung-yoon's hidden sincerity will emerge." His comments heightened curiosity about the character's multifaceted appeal.

Jung Min-ah and Dong Ha also openly praised each other, signaling outstanding on-screen chemistry. Jung Min-ah said, "The scenes in which Da-mi and Seung-yoon bicker and face each other have stayed with me," adding, "I am looking forward to seeing how the moments when they gradually come to understand each other, open their hearts, and fall in love will unfold." Dong Ha likewise praised Jung Min-ah, saying, "She is genuinely kind and a deeply considerate younger colleague." He added, "I have learned a lot from her as a fellow actor by watching her show consideration for me in every scene we share." Their comments further raised expectations for the pair's unique chemistry.

Finally, Jung Min-ah asked viewers, "Please watch warmly as Da-mi finds her place within her family and grows step by step in the face of her dreams and love." Dong Ha also urged viewers to tune in, saying, "I am confident that I can do my very best to make your weekday evenings as enjoyable as possible," and adding, "I will work hard to make 'Mom Has Gone Crazy' an immensely entertaining drama."

Meanwhile, 'Mom Has Gone Crazy' will premiere at 8:30 p.m. on Monday the 28th as the follow-up to 'Our Happy Days.'

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.