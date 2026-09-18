'Choi Hyun-seok's Daughter' Choi Yeon-soo's Upper Eyelids Droop After Childbirth, Double-Eyelid Creases Disappear... Finally Has First Cosmetic Surgery Consultation

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Choi Yeon-soo, the daughter of chef Choi Hyun-seok and a former model, revealed that she had her first-ever cosmetic surgery consultation.

On the 18th, Choi Yeon-soo released a video along with the caption, "Sigh, I guess I should probably do it."

In the video, Choi Yeon-soo opened up about her recent concerns, saying, "Everyone, I had my first-ever cosmetic surgery consultation."

She explained, "Before I got pregnant, my double-eyelid creases were definitely quite pronounced. But after giving birth, my eyelids swelled and then drooped, so perhaps because of that, the creases aren't very visible."

She continued, "So I went in for a consultation," and asked her fans, "Should I get double-eyelid surgery to make my eyes look like they used to, or should I just leave them as they are now?"

Choi Yeon-soo added, "I want to do it, but my friends are against it, so I'm still debating whether to have the surgery."

Meanwhile, Choi Yeon-soo married Kim Tae-hyun, the vocalist of the band DickPunks who is 12 years older than her, in September last year. She gave birth to a son in May.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.