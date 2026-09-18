Kim Dong-hyun's Wife Reveals Frightening Moment After Giving Birth to Their Fourth Child: "They Said the Membrane Was So Thin That I Couldn't Give Birth Again"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Kim Dong-hyun revealed the tense and worrisome moments surrounding the birth of his fourth son.

On the 18th, Kim Dong-hyun uploaded a birth vlog to his YouTube channel, capturing everything from his family's preparations for the arrival of their fourth child to the moment he first met his son.

The video captured the couple's tense wait as they prepared for the birth. Since this was his wife's fourth C-section, both of them appeared more worried than they had been before.

Before the delivery, Kim Dong-hyun's wife candidly shared her feelings, saying, "Rather than thinking that I'll do better because this is my fourth, I'm more scared. I'm more scared because I know what it's like." Kim Dong-hyun also struggled to hide his concern as he researched the procedure with his wife.

His wife was admitted to the hospital the day before the delivery. Ahead of the surgery, she admitted, "I'm so scared," while Kim Dong-hyun stayed by her side and reassured her. Even while she completed the admission process first, Kim Dong-hyun, who was filming, continued checking on her condition by phone and text.

The tension intensified on the day of the surgery. Waiting alone after his wife entered the operating room, Kim Dong-hyun said, "This feels so different from when we had our third child. Until our third child, I felt 100% sure everything would be safe, so I wasn't worried at all. But I'm really worried about the fourth," adding, "I feel even more nervous than I did when we had our first child."

He also expressed his gratitude and regret toward his wife. "She's incredible, and I respect her. I feel sorry that she's had to go through something so difficult four times," he said. "You've endured so well for 10 months. Once our youngest is born, I hope my wife recovers in good health. Since there won't be any more births, we'll live happily together."

Recalling how his wife had asked him to hold her just before entering the operating room, he confessed, "I almost started crying." He said, "I told her it was the safest place," and added, "Pregnancy and childbirth are never easy. Because everyone goes through childbirth safely, it can seem that way."

After a long wait, the baby's cries finally rang out. When medical staff told him, "It's a boy," Kim Dong-hyun looked at the newborn with emotion and felt relieved to hear that the baby had been born healthy. His fourth son weighed 3.21 kilograms at birth.

His wife's surgery also ended safely. Later, in the hospital room, she described what had happened during the operation, saying, "The doctor said the membrane was so thin that I probably couldn't give birth again. They said it was thinner than expected, almost as if it could rupture." She added that she burst into tears when she heard that the baby had been born, recalling how overwhelmed she had felt.

Kim Dong-hyun did not smile with relief until he had confirmed that both his wife and fourth son were healthy. He could not hide his joy at becoming a father of four, examining his newborn son's face and looking for similarities to his older siblings.

Meanwhile, Kim Dong-hyun married Song Ha-yul, a non-celebrity six years his junior, in 2018. They welcomed their first son in 2019, followed by daughters in 2021 and 2023. With the birth of their fourth child, they have become a family with two sons and two daughters.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.