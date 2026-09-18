Maeng Seung-ji, Who Underwent a Cosmetic Procedure Performed by Her Doctor Boyfriend, Explains How Her Face Has Changed Over the Years: "I've Been Maintaining It Little by Little"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Maeng Seung-ji spoke out about how her appearance has changed over the past several years. She revealed how she has consistently maintained her appearance and candidly addressed the plastic surgery rumors surrounding her.

On the 17th, Maeng Seung-ji shared an old photo of herself and introduced it by saying, "Me a few years ago."

Comparing it with her current appearance, she described herself as "the me who has changed little by little" and said she had consistently maintained her appearance through lifting and other cosmetic procedures.

Maeng Seung-ji said she had recently been hearing people around her frequently say, "Seung-ji unnie, you've gotten so pretty." She laughed and said, "I was already pretty, so I wondered what they were talking about."

Then, one day, she happened to come across an old photo of herself while using a web portal. Maeng Seung-ji said it made her look "very rugged and old-fashioned" and explained why her past and present appearances seemed so different.

She also directly addressed the plastic surgery rumors that had repeatedly circulated online. Maeng Seung-ji drew a line under the speculation, saying, "For years, people have said that I had facial contouring, nose surgery, and double-eyelid surgery, but I didn't."

However, she candidly acknowledged having undergone some procedures and surgery. She said, "I did have philtrum surgery," explaining that the changes in her appearance were not the result of one major operation but of consistently maintaining her looks.

Maeng Seung-ji added, "I haven't changed dramatically, but I maintained my appearance little by little whenever I had the chance."

More recently, she also shared her experience of receiving a cosmetic procedure directly from her boyfriend, who is known to be a medical specialist.

Maeng Seung-ji said, "You know the bit of flesh beside the nose? It was really bothering me, so I went to see my boyfriend." She later showed herself consulting with him, applying numbing cream, and undergoing the procedure.

After the procedure, she expressed her satisfaction, saying, "He performs procedures very meticulously. Only the treated side has become more defined. It's fascinating. It's fascinating every time I get one."

Meanwhile, Maeng Seung-ji debuted as a comedian through Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s open recruitment program in 2013. She has recently attracted attention by publicly revealing that she is in a relationship. Her boyfriend has also made their relationship public by sharing her posts on his social media.

Interest in his profession has continued, particularly after his profile identified him as an "MD (Medical Doctor)" and photos of him wearing a doctor's coat were released.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.